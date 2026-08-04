Doug Gillin Named to College Football Playoff Selection Committee

The College Football Playoff Management Committee has appointed Appalachian State athletics director Doug Gillin to the CFP Selection Committee.

Gillin replaces Dr. Bryan Maggard, who recently left his post as Louisiana’s athletic director to become deputy athletics director/COO at Missouri.

“We are pleased to welcome Doug to the selection committee,” CFP executive director Rich Clark said. “He is a highly respected leader who brings tremendous experience, sound judgment and a deep commitment to college football and student-athletes. We look forward to the contributions he will make as a member of the committee.”

Gillin is entering his 12th year in Boone. He was hired in February 2015 during App State’s transition from FCS to the Sun Belt and FBS. Under his leadership, the Mountaineers have claimed multiple conference championships, finished in the CFP top 25 in 2019, and became the first program to win bowl games in each of its first six eligible FBS seasons (2015-20). App State’s 98 wins since 2015 rank among the top 15 nationally. The program also won four straight Sun Belt titles from 2016-19, posted a 13-1 season in 2019, and hosted College GameDay after its 2022 win at No. 6 Texas A&M.

Gillin was named one of four national Under Armour Athletics Directors of the Year in 2019-20 and served on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee from 2020-23. He previously spent three years as deputy athletics director at Missouri (2012-15) and held senior roles at ISP Sports/IMG College. Earlier stops included Lehigh, New Mexico, and Syracuse.

A Binghamton, N.Y., native and four-year ice hockey letterman at SUNY Cortland, he earned his undergraduate degree there and a master’s from Ohio University.