Akron to raffle off play-calling duties in Zips' home opener

In an effort to boost season ticket sales, Akron will raffle off the ability to write the opening script for the Zips' Sept. 12 home opener against Robert Morris.

"We're always looking for new ways to bring our fans closer to the program," said AD Dr. Andrew T. Goodrich. "This is about giving one of our most loyal supporters a seat at the table, right alongside our coaching staff, on the biggest night of the season."

Season-ticket holders will be entered into a raffle that will take place on Aug. 19. The winner will work with head coach Joe Moorhead to script the team's first drive. This being a revenue-driving promotion, the more season tickets he or she buys or refers, the better a chance they have to strap on the play-caller's headset.

Obviously, the winner will be selecting from a menu given to him or her by Moorhead, not concocting their own offense out of their imagination and/or a video game. The program's advertisement includes the asterisk, "... with the head coach, of course. This hasn't been done before but we're not crazy."

"I'm looking forward to collaborating with the season ticket holder who wins this contest," Moorhead said. "This will give our fans a behind-the-scenes experience that has never been done before anywhere, so I'm excited to show them how to put together the opening script and see what they can do."

Season tickets start as low as $75, so this is a fun, harmless way to create some excitement for Akron football while making some money in the process. But we now live in an age where $20 million gets your logo on some of the most valuable pieces of real estate in all of college athletics. Everything is for sale, and everything has a price. If $75 can hand you the play-caller's sheet for the opening drive of Akron's first home game, how much would it cost to purchase the same privilege at Ohio State for the fourth quarter of the Michigan game? The price would be astronomical, for sure, but somewhere in the known universe, it exists.



