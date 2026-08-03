Jamie Christian rejoins Tony Sanchez as New Mexico State running backs coach

New Mexico State head coach Tony Sanchez has hired veteran coach Jamie Christian as the Aggies’ running backs coach for the 2026 season.

Christian is taking over as New Mexico State’s running backs coach after David Cobb was fired at the end of July 2026. Cobb had served as the Aggies’ running backs coach since 2024. He was placed on administrative leave just before or at the start of fall camp and then separated from the program following a university review. No public reason was given for the firing.

Christian brings nearly 30 years of coaching experience, including 25 seasons as an assistant or graduate assistant at the college level. This marks his second stint working under Sanchez. He previously coached running backs at UNLV during Sanchez’s first two seasons there, helping the Rebels jump from 102nd nationally in rushing to 36th in year one and then to 15th in year two—UNLV’s highest average since 1979.

“We’re excited to welcome Coach Christian to NM State,” Sanchez said. “He is a proven coach with experience developing players and contributing to successful programs. I had the opportunity to have him on my staff at UNLV and I’ve seen the hard work and leadership he brings to a staff every day. His experience coaching running backs at multiple levels will be a great asset to our program as we get ready for the season.”

Christian most recently spent two seasons as Oregon State’s special teams coordinator, where he helped punter Josh Green set a program single-season record with a 47.2-yard average in 2024. Before that, he served as special teams coordinator at New Mexico from 2020-23 and also coached the Lobos’ running backs in 2022.

His earlier stops include running backs coach and special teams coordinator at Fresno State (2017-19), where the Bulldogs posted consecutive 2,000-yard rushing seasons for the first time since 2008-09 and won the 2018 Las Vegas Bowl (Ronnie Rivers earned MVP honors with 212 rushing yards and two touchdowns). He also worked at Houston (2012-14) as special teams coordinator while handling tight ends and slot receivers, and earlier at Oregon State (2007-11) in multiple roles.

Christian’s resume also includes one-year stints coaching running backs at Idaho (2006) and Sacramento State (2005), defensive quality control with the San Francisco 49ers (2003-04), cornerbacks coach at Northern Arizona (2002), and a graduate assistant role at Oregon State (2000-01) that included a Fiesta Bowl appearance.

A former fullback at Fresno State (1991-93) who finished his playing career as a running back at Central Washington, Christian led the Wildcats in rushing and touchdowns while helping them win the 1995 NAIA Division II national championship. He has been part of seven bowl teams as a coach.