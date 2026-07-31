Notre Dame shows off spectacular new facility

When last we left the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, we were discussing how the 2024 national runners-up and the (or at least my) presumptive preseason No. 1 wouldn't be in this position without Brian Kelly's arrival, and also without Brian Kelly's departure.

We've now got video evidence of that fact.

On Friday, Notre Dame heralded the open of the Jack and Kathy Shields Family Hall. The 150,000-square foot facility was announced in 2024, and will allow Notre Dame's other sports to take over the 20-year-old Guglielmino Athletics Complex. We could list everything this place has, but it'd be easier to list what it doesn't.

The Shields Family Hall has it all, and looks spectacular in the process. (Shoutout to the drone operator who shot this 4-plus minute video.) The exterior harkens to a castle that could be stumbled upon on the Irish countryside, and the interior decor does an outstanding job of looking current and timeless at the same time.

A new home for Fighting Irish Football.



Welcome to Jack and Kathy Shields Family Hall.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/bGtQVbYSFM — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) July 31, 2026

Another look at the spaces in our new home ☘️#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/mBkoEcW4Mm — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 31, 2026

Combined with the long-awaited opening of the Patrick Kramer Dining Room, Notre Dame is a program without a weakness.