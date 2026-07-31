Notre Dame shows off spectacular new facility (Notre Dame Football)

Notre Dame Athletics

Notre Dame Football

Notre Dame shows off spectacular new facility

By Zach Barnett

Jul 31, 202612:57 pm

0comment-bubble

When last we left the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, we were discussing how the 2024 national runners-up and the (or at least my) presumptive preseason No. 1 wouldn't be in this position without Brian Kelly's arrival, and also without Brian Kelly's departure

We've now got video evidence of that fact.

On Friday, Notre Dame heralded the open of the Jack and Kathy Shields Family Hall. The 150,000-square foot facility was announced in 2024, and will allow Notre Dame's other sports to take over the 20-year-old Guglielmino Athletics Complex. We could list everything this place has, but it'd be easier to list what it doesn't. 

The Shields Family Hall has it all, and looks spectacular in the process. (Shoutout to the drone operator who shot this 4-plus minute video.) The exterior harkens to a castle that could be stumbled upon on the Irish countryside, and the interior decor does an outstanding job of looking current and timeless at the same time. 

Combined with the long-awaited opening of the Patrick Kramer Dining Room, Notre Dame is a program without a weakness.

Which means the countdown clock for Marcus Freeman to deliver Notre Dame's first national championship since 1988 is ticking, and ticking, and ticking. 

Show Comments
Loading...
Loading...
0
Show comments for this article