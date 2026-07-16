Haters in shambles: Brian Kelly will root for Notre Dame this fall

It's the belief of this writer that, while whether or not they actually have the best team will is up for debate, no one enters the 2026 college football season more likely to win the national championship than Notre Dame.

And much to the chagrin of his many haters and the conspiracy theorists out there, former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is rooting for that to happen.

“I want our fans to know, the Notre Dame fans, that I’m 100 percent supportive of what they’re doing and how they are doing it on a day-to-day basis," Kelly told The Athletic this week. Out of coaching for the first time in his adult life, Kelly plans to visit the Fighting Irish this offseason.

“Obviously it’s important for me to let them know that I’m supporting and I want to support the program and I want that out there and I want to be visible for a day,” Kelly said. “I’m not in there to look at what they’re running offensively or defensively, but I just want to show that I have 100 percent faith and confidence in what they’re doing and how they’re doing it, not that they need me to validate in any way."

In The Athletic piece, Kelly attempted to defend his comment saying he would only leave Notre Dame for a place that could win a national championship as not an indictment that Notre Dame could not win a national championship, in his estimation.

Either way, the unsatisfying truth for all involved is that Notre Dame is now closer to winning a national title than it's been in decades because of Brian Kelly. He elevated the program across the board in his 12 seasons in charge, and his departure for LSU spurred further investment. The Fighting Irish are now doing things that haven't been done in decades: a 2nd-ranked recruiting class for the first time since the Charlie Weis era, the program's highest draft pick since 1993 (at an offensive skill position, no less), and quite possibly the first, first-round quarterback in 20 years in next year's draft.