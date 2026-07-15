Grambling is on the hunt for another coordinator just two weeks ahead of fall camp

Grambling is down an offensive coordinator with fall camp bearing down, and the timing of this one is challenging.

Shyrone Carey, the former Archbishop Shaw and LSU standout who Mickey Joseph had elevated to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, is no longer on the Tigers' staff, according to multiple reports. The school has not announced a reason for the split, and there is no immediate replacement in place with Grambling scheduled to open camp on July 29. Source tells FootballScoop that Carey called the offense this past season for the Tigers.

That leaves Joseph searching for his third play-caller in as many seasons leading the program. Eric Dooley ran the offense during Joseph's first year on the job, and now Joseph is back on the hunt with the season closing in fast. For a program that just got things pointed in the right direction, sorting out the offense on the fly is the tricky part.

Carey took over the offense this past season after coaching Grambling's wide receivers, and he spent the offseason working with the quarterbacks. He and Joseph go back further than a shared staff. Both came up as stars at Archbishop Shaw on the West Bank of New Orleans, so this was a hire built on some familiarity.

For those who did not follow Carey's playing days, he was one of Louisiana's most decorated preps. A quarterback at Shaw, he was named Westbank MVP, earned All-Metro New Orleans MVP honors, and was a two-time first-team Class 5A All-State pick as a junior and senior before landing at LSU as one of the state's top-rated prospects.

In Baton Rouge he moved to running back, handled kick and punt return duties, and was a member of the Tigers' 2003 national championship team. As a sophomore that fall he ran for 338 yards and six touchdowns across eight games, and he finished his degree at LSU in 2005.

His coaching path started that same year at Frederick A. Douglass HS in New Orleans. He took over as head coach at George Washington Carver (LA) in 2007, then landed his first college job at Langston in 2011 as running backs coach, special teams coordinator and co-offensive coordinator. Stops at Lincoln and Virginia State followed before he joined Joseph at Grambling.

Grambling is coming off a 7-5 season in 2025, its first winning campaign since 2019 and the kind of turnaround that earned Joseph a two-year extension back in February. Now he has to keep that offense on schedule while figuring out who is going to call it.