NCAA suspends Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter for $427 flight

In today's day and age, you can participate in an NFL rookie mini-camp and return to college football, so long as you have the right lawyer. But God help you if dip your toe into the NFL draft waters and ultimately return to school without ever donning an NFL helmet.

That's the lesson Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter has learned after it was announced Wednesday he has been suspended for two games by the NCAA for a violation of its amateurism rules. Yes, they still exist.

An agent paid $427 for Carter to fly for a training facility for a pre-draft workout back in the spring. Carter was injured in the workout, opted out of the draft, and reimbursed the agent for the cost of the flight. But the NCAA still viewed it as a Level III violation. The Knoxville News-Sentinel reported the NCAA suspended Carter for three games, but Tennessee appealed it down to two.

“Arion Carter represents everything that is right about college athletics, dedicating all four years of his career to the University of Tennessee. His high character, loyalty and leadership within our program are unmatched," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said in a statement.

"We disagree with the NCAA’s ruling on punishing Arion with a multi-game suspension this fall. Arion made the right decision for his future health and well-being. He will proudly graduate from Tennessee in public health with Dean’s List honors in August. Our team stands behind AC and his family, and we can’t wait to be on the field with him during training camp next week."

An All-SEC honoree, Carter led the SEC with 7.6 tackles per game last season. He is also a team captain, and represented the Volunteers at SEC media days in Tampa last week.

He will miss Tennessee's games with Furman (Sept. 5) and Georgia Tech (Sept. 12).

Not to defend the NCAA, but if one were to defend the organization they would likely argue that players coming back to school after washing out of pro leagues is also against its rules, but its hands are tied since said players return via court order. (And the NCAA often wins those cases, see ex-Alabama basketball player Charles Bediako.) The NCAA still has a duty to enforce the rules it does have on the book, which are written and approved by membership.