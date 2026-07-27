Florida reportedly adding veteran special teams coordinator with stops at LSU and Saints

Jon Sumrall's latest addition addition to his staff in Gainesville is a name that will be plenty familiar to anyone who followed his Tulane teams.

The Gators are set to hire longtime special teams coach Greg McMahon as a special teams analyst, according to CBS Sports.

McMahon spent the 2023-24 seasons running special teams for Sumrall in New Orleans, arriving on Tulane's campus in the spring of 2023 and coordinating the units through Sumrall's run to a 19-7 record over two years. When Florida moved to hire Sumrall away from Tulane after firing Billy Napier midway through a 4-8 season, it made sense that a few trusted staffers would follow him to the SEC.

For McMahon, this is a homecoming to the college game after a career that has touched just about every level of the sport.

He got his start with 13 years at Illinois, where he coached wide receivers before moving to special teams and tight ends, and he was part of the 2001 Illini staff that won the Big Ten and played LSU in the Sugar Bowl. From there he spent a year at East Carolina before landing in the NFL.

McMahon's résumé is built on his time with the Saints. He joined New Orleans as an assistant special teams coach and took over as coordinator from 2008 to 2016 under Sean Payton, a stretch that included five playoff appearances, three NFC South titles and the franchise's first Super Bowl, a 31-17 win over the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.

He carried that experience to Baton Rouge, spending five seasons at LSU, one as a special teams consultant and four as coordinator, and was part of the Tigers' 2019 national championship team. He also worked in the spring leagues, coordinating special teams for the USFL's Houston Gamblers and the XFL's Houston Roughnecks, before Sumrall brought him to Tulane.

At Florida, McMahon lands in an analyst role rather than an on-field job, the report shares. There he joins a special teams room that already has Johnathan Galante, another coordinator with Tulane ties, in the coordinator chair. McMahon's mix of NFL and SEC reps gives Sumrall a deep resource as he sorts out his kicking game in year one.