Update on reports of Rush Propst has landed new coaching opportunity, alongside former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt

Update >> Since publishing this article, Plainview HS (AL) head coach Dale Pruitt has called the reports of Propst joining the football staff as "just internet crap. It ain't true," adding "Rush is not joining our staff." School principal Nick Ledbetter has also publicly shared the hire is not happening.

Plainview coach Dale Pruitt told @aldotcom that the reports of Rush Propst joining the football staff are "just internet crap. It ain’t true.”



“Rush is not joining our staff." https://t.co/wD45gmTxM8 — Thomas Ashworth (@_ThomasAshworth) July 28, 2026





Rush Propst isn't ready to walk away, and his next stop reportedly puts the 68-year old controversial coaching veteran back alongside a familiar face.

Propst, fresh off winning the 2A state title at Coosa Christian in 2025, is joining the staff at Plainview HS (AL) for the 2026 season, per multiple reports.

The move reunites him with Jeremy Pruitt, who got his coaching start as a defensive assistant under Propst during their run together at Hoover.

For anyone who has followed Alabama and Georgia high school football over the past 25 years, the Propst name needs no introduction. Propst won five state championships at Hoover from 1999 to 2007, a run that reached a national audience through MTV's "Two-A-Days." He left for Colquitt County HS (GA), where he added two more state titles across a decade before his dismissal in 2019, then had a one-year stint at Valdosta HS (VA) that ended over recruiting violations.

He found his way back to Alabama, took the Coosa Christian job for the 2025 season after Mark O'Bryant was suspended, and delivered the Conquerors their first state championship with a 29-22 win over Lanett at Protective Stadium. That title was Propst's eighth as a head coach, six of them in Alabama and two in Georgia.

Now he's headed to Plainview, where the Pruitt family runs the program. Dale Pruitt, Jeremy's father, has logged over three decades as the program's head coach. Jeremy has been at the school as a teacher and on staff, and adding Propst brings that previous Hoover connection full circle.

Pruitt was Propst's defensive backs coach at Hoover beginning in 2004 and took over as defensive coordinator in 2005 and 2006, winning two state titles in that stretch. He built one of the more decorated resumes in college football from there, coordinating defenses at Florida State, Georgia and Alabama before landing the Tennessee head coaching job in 2018. Since leaving Knoxville with recruiting violations hanging over the program, he's worked his way back to the sideline at the high school level.

Propst's exact role at Plainview hasn't been revealed yet, but the pairing of two coaches with this much championship pedigree, on a staff already led by Dale Pruitt, gives the program a level of experience few schools its size can match.

Despite controversy following him at nearly every stop along the way, Propst has said more than once that he isn't done with the game, and that he may never be. This is certainly the latest proof.