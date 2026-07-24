Steve Sarkisian transfer portal comments spark debate about loyalty in modern college football

At SEC media days on Thursday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian explained the Longhorns' transfer portal strategy in a way that has sparked plenty of controversy.

Before we dive in, let's take in the quote. Speaking to Paul Finebaum, Sarkisian said:

"In this day and age, you've got to be strategic. To make the moves we made, to bring in a Cam Coleman, a Hollywood Smothers, a Raleek Brown, a Mike Masunas at tight end, well, we had to let DeAndre Moore go. We had to let Parker Livingstone go. We had to let Tre Wisner go. We had to let CJ Baxter go. This wasn't like we just kept acquiring. We had to let some pretty good players leave to create the cap space to bring those guys in."

Spoken like the head coach/general manager of a professional sports team, eh?

Before we go further, let's take a brief moment to understand the principals involved, particularly those who were "let go":

-- DeAndre Moore: a 2-year starter who caught 77 passes for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns over that span; now at Colorado

-- Parker Livingstone: third on the team with 29 grabs for 516 yards and six touchdowns as a redshirt freshman last season; now at Oklahoma

-- Tre Wisner: 2-year starter at running back who accumulated 1,661 yards and eight touchdowns on 357 carries; now at Florida State

-- CJ Baxter: a bell-cow recruit and Day 1 starter who battled injuries throughout his career, rushed for 196 yards and no touchdowns last season after missing 2024; now at Kentucky

All that established, let's discuss what Sarkisian might mean by "let go," the load-bearing phrase of the quote in question.

"Let go" is a euphemism for fired. Some interpreted Sarkisian's comment as him saying, "Hey DeAndre/Parker/Tre/CJ, we're bringing in better players at your positions, so you guys need to find another place to play next season."

Another way to interpret "let go" is the literal way, as in "allowed to leave." In fact, sources close to the program indicate that at least two of the players above would have been welcomed back, but only at the right price. The conversation in this context would have been, "Hey Coach, I think I'm worth X, and in fact have an offer for X on the open market." "We'd love to have you back, but we have you valued at Y, and so we wish you best of luck elsewhere."

What's the actual truth? As in all break ups, it likely depends on who's telling the story.

Other than being ex-Longhorns, the connective tissue between Moore, Livingstone, Wisner and Baxter is that all four signed with Texas out of high school. The players Texas brought in from the portal, obviously, did not.

Thus, the implication (mostly from rival fans, and surely rival coaches on the trail) is that Sarkisian callously dumped his longtime, loyal soldiers for mercenaries, and that he'll surely do the same to the next batch of recruits if it suits him in the future.

We couldn’t develop these 4/5 star players so we cut em and paid for the players someone else developed. This guy will never win natty as a head coach — Casey B (@Lejamesbraun34) July 23, 2026

So Sark shows no loyalty. Great recruiting pitch Coach. — Evan Grimes (@fearthe_G) July 23, 2026

So the message is "Come to Texas and you may be purged to make room for higher profile players even if you do a good job." Why would any player settle for that? — CFB Junkies (@gwilkie80) July 24, 2026

So, what's the right answer? What does "loyalty" mean in coaching? If Sarkisian was "loyal" to the four ex-Longhorns, wouldn't he have brought them back? Then again, does loyalty to the individuals on the team outweigh his duty of loyalty to the team itself? Sarkisian owes it to the team, to the university and its fans to field the best team he can afford. And on that front, Moore, Livingstone, Wisner and Baxter were replacement-level players who were each replaced by better players.

"There were some tough decisions to make but we made them," Sarkisian said, "and I think we can all agree we're better around Arch Manning today than we were a year ago at this time."

Dabo Swinney has been loyal to a fault to the individuals on Clemson's roster. How much credit has that bought him from Clemson fans and the public at large? Ultimately, the University of Texas pays Sarkisian $11 million to deliver the university a national championship or die in the attempt, and Texas fans want to see players in a Longhorn uniform hoist the trophy after a 20-year-and-counting wait. The identity of the individual human beings who wear said uniform is ultimately a secondary concern.