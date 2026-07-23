Ryan Silverfield's Arkansas rebuild started with a Walmart run

Ryan Silverfield takes over an Arkansas program that is, well, it's not in a good place. The Razorbacks carry a 10-game losing streak into 2026, including a 32-31 loss to Silverfield's Memphis team last September at the Liberty Bowl. While there have been some bright spots along the way, Arkansas has finished last in the conference/division standings more times (eight) than not (five) since Bret Bielema's hiring ahead of the 2013 season. That included a run of four straight last-place finishes from 2017-20, which spanned from Bielema, to Chad Morris's 2-season run, to Sam Pittman's first. Last season was Arkansas's fourth 0-8 SEC mark over the past 13 seasons, and they've gone 1-7 twice.

That's enough of that.

Silverfield went to Arkansas to change the program, and that started with a trip to (where else?) Walmart.

Upon his arrival to the football building in Fayetteville, Silverfield asked a staff member to turn the lights on, and was incredulous to learn that the lights, in fact, were already on.

"I said, 'You've got to be kidding me. Let's go to Walmart tonight, buy some new lightbulbs and brighten this place up.' The lights came on and I said, 'This place needs to be painted.' 'Well, we haven't painted it in 15 years,'" he recalled on SEC Network on Thursday. "Those are the things that may seem like small things, but ultimately the players -- the few that decided to stay -- said, 'We're changing some things.' Now it's new dumbbells. Now it's, are we feeding them better? Are we going about our business, handling our academics? Those little things, I truly believe, will chip away at bigger and bigger things. "

As disgustingly poetic as it is, Silverfield's "lightbulb moment" will hopefully serve as a metaphor for what he wants to do at Arkansas. Though the Hogs are the SEC's worst program over the last decade-plus, Arkansas baseball has become a College World Series fixture, and men's basketball has made the last two Sweet 16s under John Calipari. In the rev-share era, some would argue Arkansas's baseball and basketball success has come (literally) at the expense of football, but Silverfield has been open about recruiting the Natural State's big brands (Walmart, Tyson Chicken, etc.) to do for them what Nike has done for Oregon.

To get there, though, Silverfield has to change how people talk about Arkansas, and that starts with people talk about him.

On Thursday, he addressed the recent photo shoot where the Internet (playfully?) jabbed him as looking more like a Discount Tire manager than an SEC HFC.

“If [aura is] about having a presence about yourself, those around me know that at least I'm a genuine, real dude,” Silverfield said. “And if aura means being cool, doing all those things, well, listen. I’ve got a hot wife for a reason, right? I mean, I can get down. I can recite Notorious B.I.G. lyrics. Whatever you want me to do, you know, let's go.

“But I've got enough aura, enough to find ways to win football games, so that's all that matters.”

Silverfield informed reporters that he carries a 5-2 record (incorrectly reported as 5-1 below) against SEC coaches with him to Fayetteville. That includes a 3-0 mark against Auburn's Alex Golesh while he was at South Florida, a win over Josh Heupel whilst he was at UCF, and a 2024 win over Jon Sumrall's Tulane, referenced in Silverfield's answer below. (Silverfield also lost to Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri in 2023.)

Ryan Silverfield on what he would say to people doubting him and the Arkansas football program going into the 2026 season:



“Keep doubting me. What did you say my record was against the coaches in this conference?”



“5-1, coach.”



“Okay, thanks. Yeah that's great. I won't throw… pic.twitter.com/4h0PwM013F — Grayson Pierce (@GraysonPierce4) July 23, 2026

The 2026 Arkansas team will have 80 players that weren't on the '25 roster. There will be growing pains. Changing the roster was a necessity, and so is changing the way people inside and outside the program think and talk about Arkansas football, and its head coach.