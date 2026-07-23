NCAA clears the way for off-campus recruiting changes

The NCAA's FBS Oversight Committee on Thursday announced a set of recommended changes to off-campus recruiting as part of a holistic look at the recruiting calendar.

If approved, FBS teams would be able to designate 300 off-campus recruiting days during the winter and spring periods and 50 off-campus evaluation days in the fall. Those days could be utilized by up to 16 assistants (plus the head coach), and schools would have the flexibility who those 16 assistants are before each period.

If approved, the changes would go into effect Jan. 1, 2027.

Full release from the NCAA below:

The Football Bowl Subdivision Oversight Committee on Thursday recommended adjustments to the FBS recruiting model as part of its holistic FBS Calendar review.

The recommendation would establish a recruiting person days model and would increase the maximum number of off-campus recruiters. The committee’s recommendations would provide schools greater autonomy to determine recruiting philosophies and practices.

The recommendation would permit each FBS school up to 300 off-campus recruiting person days during the winter and spring off-campus recruiting periods and up to 50 off-campus evaluation days during the fall evaluation period.

In addition, the recommendation would permit up to 16 program staff members and the head coach to recruit off campus (a maximum of 17 off-campus recruiters). Further, the recommendation provides FBS schools with flexibility to designate off-campus recruiters before each off-campus recruiting period.

The oversight committee is requesting an expedited review of its recommendation by the NCAA Division I Cabinet for an effective date of Jan. 1, 2027. That timing allows these changes to go into effect at the same time as the new FBS out-of-season practice model.