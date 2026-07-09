Georgia approves raises for both coordinators (Georgia Football)

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Georgia Football

Georgia approves raises for both coordinators

By Zach Barnett

Jul 9, 20262:17 pm

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Georgia has formally approved raises and extensions for offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, according to documents obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald. The extensions were approved in January and previously reported in March.

Bobo's deal kicks out another two years -- previously set to expire June 30, 2027, he is now under contract through Jan. 31, 2029. He will earn $2.2 million in 2026, $2.3 million in 2027, and $2.4 million in 2028. 

The former Georgia quarterback will head into his 25th season in red and black this fall, his fifth as a Kirby Smart assistant. The 2025 campaign was arguably Bobo's finest, earning him a Broyles Award finalist nod as Georgia became the first team since 2020-21 Alabama to win consecutive SEC championships. 

Schumann had one year remaining on his contract but, like Bobo, now remains signed through Jan. 31, 2029. His pay will also mirror Bobo's: $2.2 million in 2026, $2.3 million in '27, and $2.4 million in '28. 

Schumann has worked alongside Smart since he was a student assistant at Alabama in 2008. He came to Georgia as inside linebackers coach in 2016, added co-coordinator duties in 2019, and was named Georgia's sole defensive coordinator in 2024. 

Georgia kicks off its run for a third straight SEC championship Sept. 5 against Tennessee State.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

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