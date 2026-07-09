Georgia approves raises for both coordinators

Georgia has formally approved raises and extensions for offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, according to documents obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald. The extensions were approved in January and previously reported in March.

Bobo's deal kicks out another two years -- previously set to expire June 30, 2027, he is now under contract through Jan. 31, 2029. He will earn $2.2 million in 2026, $2.3 million in 2027, and $2.4 million in 2028.

The former Georgia quarterback will head into his 25th season in red and black this fall, his fifth as a Kirby Smart assistant. The 2025 campaign was arguably Bobo's finest, earning him a Broyles Award finalist nod as Georgia became the first team since 2020-21 Alabama to win consecutive SEC championships.

Schumann had one year remaining on his contract but, like Bobo, now remains signed through Jan. 31, 2029. His pay will also mirror Bobo's: $2.2 million in 2026, $2.3 million in '27, and $2.4 million in '28.

Schumann has worked alongside Smart since he was a student assistant at Alabama in 2008. He came to Georgia as inside linebackers coach in 2016, added co-coordinator duties in 2019, and was named Georgia's sole defensive coordinator in 2024.

Georgia kicks off its run for a third straight SEC championship Sept. 5 against Tennessee State.