Monmouth mourns loss of defensive coordinator Louis DiRienzo, Jr.

Stunningly sad news to share as Monmouth (FCS - NJ) on Wednesday announced the death of defensive coordinator Louis DiRienzo, Jr. The cause of death was not shared, but Monmouth said his passing was unexpected. DiRienzo was just 34 years old.

"Lou was a great person, father and coach," said Hawks head coach Jeff Gallo. "He poured into our players and program, making a tremendous impact during his time here. We are heartbroken for his wife Allie, daughters Giavanna and Audrina, and his entire family. We will support Lou's family and our players through this difficult time and honor him through our daily work. Lou's presence will remain with our team; energy never dies."

DiRiezno played for his father, legendary New York high school coach Lou DiRienzo, Sr., as an all-state player at New Rochelle before excelling in college football. DiRienzo was a team captain at Southern Connecticut State before graduating in 2016 and earning his master's degree from Springfield College in 2018.

Most importantly, DiRiezno was married to his wife, Allie, and the couple shared twin daughters, Audrina and Giavanna. He is also survived by both of his parents, Lou, Sr., and Carol, his brother Andrew, and his sister-in-law Courtney.

DiRienzo was set to spend his first season as Monmouth's defensive coordinator after joining Gallo's staff as linebackers coach in 2025. Prior to Monmouth, he spent four seasons as Springfield College's defensive coordinator, where he helped the Pride win four straight NEWMAC championships and was named the Gridiron Club of New England's Division II/III Co-Assistant Coach of the Year in 2023. He also spent a season as a special teams quality control coach at Rutgers in 2019 and the outside linebackers coach at Wagner in 2018.