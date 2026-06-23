NCAA approves 5-for-5 eligibility rule

The NCAA Division I Cabinet on Tuesday unanimously approved a 5-for-5 eligibility proposal, as has been expected for months now. The change will not become officially official until the Cabinet, comprised mostly of ADs, adjourns its meeting on Wednesday.

In addition to the 5-for-5 rule, an athlete's eligibility clock will begin immediately upon enrollment in a college or university or an athlete's 19th birthday, whichever comes first. It's expected that exceptions will be made for military service, religious missions, or pregnancy.

Most importantly, the 5-year eligibility rule will not apply retroactively. Players who expired their eligibility in the 2025-26 academic year or before will not be grandfathered an additional season. More than 50 ex-basketball players are expected to challenge the rule in court.

The Division I Cabinet has unanimously voted to approve the age-based eligibility model. Additional details to follow.



The Cabinet’s decision is not final until its meeting concludes Wednesday. — NCAA News (@NCAA_PR) June 23, 2026

How the NCAA’s age-based eligibility will be applied. pic.twitter.com/SbR77xbYY4 — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoATH) June 23, 2026

We'll have more on this on Wednesday.