Oklahoma signs general manager Jim Nagy to multi-year, multi-million dollar contract

Oklahoma has signed general manager Jim Nagy to a 4-year, $4.6 million contract, according to Sooner Scoop.

Nagy joined the Sooners in February 2025 after seven years as the executive director at the Senior Bowl. OU lured Nagy away from that position with a $750,000 salary, but he's now set to make $1 million in 2026 with $100,000 annual raises.

In addition to ranking among the highest-paid general managers in college football, Nagy is arguably the most forward-facing. He periodically fields his own press conferences from the media and, this past weekend, appeared opposite head coach Brent Venables in photo shoots with official visitors.

With Nagy's help, Oklahoma jumped from 6-7 in 2024 to College Football Playoff participants in 2025. OU's 2027 high school recruiting class ranks 4th in the On3 Composite Rankings, which tie for the program's highest finish in more than 20 years if it holds.

“It was critical,” OU athletics director Roger Denny told the site. “You see what they’re doing, the results speak for themselves. But the thing that folks don’t necessarily see is the way he and his staff have come in and really integrated themselves so seamlessly with our coaching staff, and when you combine the work they’re doing on the evaluation and negotiation and the transactional side of it along with the work that our coaches do recruiting, it’s really a tremendous advantage for us. And we want to preserve that advantage as long as we can.”

Nagy leads a staff that includes assistant GMs Lake Dawson and Taylor Redd, director of player personnel Drew Hill, director of player personnel and retainment Stacey Ford, director of high school scouting Kale Pearson, assistant director of college scouting Charlie Parkinson, scouting coordinators TJ Lynn and Molly Jacoby, coordinator of on-campus recruiting Tahlor Barker, recruiting operations coordinator Emily Jones, director of football recruiting content Jonathan Petrie, and football recruiting content specialist Rustin Flowers.