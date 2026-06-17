J. Batt's Kentucky Deal - A new benchmark within the SEC and Nationally

The University of Kentucky has secured Michigan State athletic director J. Batt as its next leader with a lucrative six-year contract that positions him among the highest-paid athletic directors in college sports.

According to details first shared by ESPN and confirmed via contract documents, Batt will earn an average of approximately $3 million per year over the six-year term (July 2026 through June 30, 2032). The total compensation across the deal reaches $17.85 million.

Breakdown of Annual Compensation

Batt’s pay structure features a fixed base salary with increasing supplemental compensation (which includes payments for endorsement and use-of-image/likeness rights tied to his dual role as athletics director and CEO of Kentucky’s for-profit NIL collective, Champions Blue, LLC):

Year 1: $2,600,000 ($400,000 base + $2,200,000 supplemental)

Year 2: $2,750,000 ($400,000 base + $2,350,000 supplemental)

Year 3: $2,900,000 ($400,000 base + $2,500,000 supplemental)

Year 4: $3,050,000 ($400,000 base + $2,650,000 supplemental)

Year 5: $3,200,000 ($400,000 base + $2,800,000 supplemental)

Year 6: $3,350,000 ($400,000 base + $2,950,000 supplemental)

Kentucky will also cover Batt’s buyout from Michigan State, reported at $2.5 million (halved from his original MSU contract due to a presidential transition at Michigan State).

Termination and Guarantee Provisions

The contract includes strong protections:

If Kentucky terminates Batt without cause, he is entitled to 75% of the total remaining annual compensation due through the end of the term, paid in monthly installments. He has an affirmative obligation to mitigate/offset this by seeking other employment.

Performance incentives (bonuses) are available, including $100,000 annually for achievements such as a College Football Playoff appearance, men’s or women’s basketball Final Four, a national championship in another sport, or all teams achieving a 3.0+ cumulative GPA in a semester. Additional bonuses tie to donation growth (up to $150,000 for a 33% year-over-year increase) and athletics revenue milestones ($200,000 at $250 million annual revenue; $300,000 at $300 million+).

Placing Batt Among the Nation’s Highest-Paid ADs

This deal immediately elevates Batt into top-tier territory both in the SEC and nationally, reflecting the increasing value placed on experienced athletic directors in the revenue-sharing, NIL, and conference realignment era.Recent benchmarks for comparison include:

Danny White (Tennessee): Widely regarded as one of, if not the highest-paid public university AD. His base reached $2.75 million with up to $600,000 in bonuses, totaling $3.35 million in the 2024-25 academic year.

with up to $600,000 in bonuses, in the 2024-25 academic year. Chris Del Conte (Texas): One of the highest overall. His compensation has been in the $2.8–2.9 million range recently , with a new long-term extension pushing base pay higher over time (escalating toward $4.25 million in later years of an 11-year deal).

, with a new long-term extension pushing base pay higher over time (escalating toward $4.25 million in later years of an 11-year deal). Warde Manuel (Michigan): Approximately $2.3 million .

. Trev Alberts (Texas A&M): Average of about $2.2 million annually on his contract.

Batt’s deal starts slightly below some of these peaks in Year 1 but ramps up steadily, reaching $3.35 million in Year 6 — matching or exceeding the totals seen at elite programs.

His predecessor, longtime Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart, earned significantly less (around $1.4–1.55 million in his final years, plus retention incentives).

The compensation underscores Kentucky’s aggressive investment in leadership as it navigates the new financial landscape of college athletics. Batt, 44, brings a strong fundraising pedigree, including a record $400 million donation campaign at Michigan State and substantial growth at Georgia Tech. He replaces the retiring Barnhart and assumes oversight of both traditional athletics operations and the NIL entity Champions Blue.