Other schools, conferences discussing Texas Tech boycott following Brendan Sorsby ruling

After Cody Campbell released his statement following Judge Ken Curry's stunning decision to grant Brendan Sorsby's injunction and led him play for Texas Tech this fall, we discussed that the rest of college football would have its own reaction to the news that a player who bet on his own team would be allowed to play college football again.

That reaction is now beginning to form.

The ADs of Georgia and Nebraska informed their schools that their coaches were not to schedule games with the Red Raiders moving forward.

"I think there needs to be serious conversations about not playing Texas Tech in any sports," Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks, a member of the NCAA Football Oversight Committee, told Yahoo. "This is not about Texas Tech. It's about protecting our own locker room. We cannot in good conscience put our student-athletes on a field where the competitive integrity of the contest is compromised and overridden by the courts. If a state court wants to dictate eligibility rules, they can play themselves.

"All FBS schools should only take the field against programs operating under a uniform, trustworthy standard of fairness. We've officially reached the point of no return."

Nebraska AD Troy Dannen told his coaches not to schedule the Red Raiders moving forward, Big Ten ADs are reportedly meeting to discuss how to handle the Texas Tech issue, per ESPN.

NEWS: Big Ten officials are expected to discuss in the upcoming days a league-wide mandate to not play Texas Tech in any sports, per three Big Ten sources. This is in the wake of Nebraska AD Troy Dannen informing his staff today that they aren't allowed to schedule Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/s95pc6oK3B — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 9, 2026

Texas Tech's high-powered and highly-paid softball team faced a soft boycott from fellow coaches this past spring. In non-conference play, Texas A&M was the only SEC team to schedule Tech, a large reason why the Red Raiders were seeded 11th in the NCAA Tournament before ultimately reaching the Women's College World Series Finals for the second straight year.

In football, the only Power 4 opponents currently on Tech's docket are a 3-game series with Arkansas and a road trip to Oregon, all in 2030 or after. Joey McGuire told Red Raider fans last week Tech was on the verge of a major home-and-home soon; it would be a surprise if someone stepped forward to schedule Tech now.

Most immediately, Big 12 ADs are discussing what to do about Texas Tech.

"We've had some serious conversation about it," Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor told Yahoo. "There is still a lot to be discussed. We aren't scheduled to play them this year, but it's something we have to look at from a college football perspective. This is greater than the Big 12."

Blackballing the defending champions out of the Big 12 would be a difficult task, to say the least. But commissioner Brett Yormark will be under a tremendous amount of pressure from the other 15 universities to stand up to the 16th, and most prominent, Big 12 member.