Cody Campbell releases statement on Brendan Sorsby ruling

We're all trying to find the guy who did this, said the man in the hot dog costume and cowboy boots.

After a Texas judge granted Brendan Sorsby an injunction to play this season (minus a self-imposed two-game suspension), eyes turned toward Texas Tech and its former offensive lineman, turned super-booster, turned would-be statesman and college sports reformer Cody Campbell. Using your billions to scoop up the best players available in the portal is one thing, but issuing your support behind an effort to turn the NCAA into the only organization in American sports to allow an athlete to bet on his own team and continue playing is another.

In a statement issued to reporters shortly after the ruling, Campbell blamed Monday's outcome on "a broken system."

Statement from Texas Tech booster and board chair Cody Campbell pic.twitter.com/tvKUPIsjbF — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 8, 2026

And while it is certainly true that athletes at other schools -- most notably Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia and Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss -- have run to local judges to extend their careers, Sorsby's move was viewed nationwide as a pale beyond.

Not to Campbell, though. In his view, Texas Tech used the nearest available avenue to bend the rules to its liking, no different than Vanderbilt or Ole Miss. But it brings a question to mind. Considering Campbell's central position to getting the Protect College Sports Act passed through Congress, when what's best for Texas Tech runs in contrast with what's best for college athletics, where does Campbell's loyalty lie?

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Campbell did his best to toe the line between both. Taunting NCAA president Charlie Baker, Campbell used the Sorsby debacle as an example of why his pet project should receive Baker's support.

You see, Campbell and Texas Tech had to burn the system down in order to save it. I've been telling y'all we need to renovate the building, and that's why I'm actively burning down the ground floor, Campbell argues. Now if you'll review my blueprints here, we can start rebuilding...

It's enough to question if Campbell's place as a super-booster will hurt his own efforts as a reformer.

Judge Ken Curry's ruling Monday focused on the injury Sorsby would incur if he was not allowed to play for Texas Tech this fall. It was silent on how the rest of the sport would be affected if one school was allowed to play a quarterback who bet on a previous team while he was a member of said team. While not mentioned by Curry, the rest of college football is mulling its own reaction. Some have argued the College Football Playoff should refuse to rank Texas Tech come November and December. That won't happen, but the NCAA is planning an appeal, with talks of other schools and/or conferences stepping forward to support the NCAA.

FootballScoop has reached to the Big 12 for a statement from commissioner Brett Yormark and has not received a response as of press time. We'll update this story when that changes.

Update: Brett Yormark has released the following statement: