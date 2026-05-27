The TV networks on Wednesday dropped the schedule for the first three weeks of the 2026 college football season, and the first complaint came from Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek.

The Razorbacks open the Ryan Silverfield era with a home date against Northern Alabama, scheduled for a 3:15 p.m. local time kick on Sept. 5. No issues there.

The problem, in Yurachek's eye, comes the next two weeks, when the Hogs visit Utah on Sept. 12 and then come home to face Georgia on Sept. 19. The Utah game begins at 9:15 p.m. CT, and Georgia comes to town at 11 a.m.

Yurachek released a statement on Wednesday that may sail past complaint and enter into crusade territory.

"This assigned schedule will cost our student-athletes nearly a full day of rest and recovery that they would otherwise have available to them," Yurachek said. "This is not simply a competitive disadvantage - it is a genuine welfare issue for the young men who represent our program and contribute greatly to the bottom line of our television partners.

"This type of scheduling is unacceptable and demonstrates a clear neglect for the well-being of college athletes. I am confident that there are not many programs in the SEC that would be placed in a similar position, and I will quietly not accept it for our program."

Both games will air on ESPN networks -- the Utah game is on the Mothership, and Georgia is on ABC. The Utah game is in the old Pac12AfterDark time slot, and it's the only game on ESPN's airwaves that day originating from the Mountain or Pacific time zones. A'int no way it's moving earlier in the day, pushing another game backward. Maybe -- maybe -- ESPN and the SEC could push Florida at Auburn from 8 p.m. ET on ESPN to noon on Sept. 19 and move Georgia at Arkansas back into the evening. But that's highly unlikely to happen given, you know, they've already announced the schedule and Auburn would certainly howl about moving a primetime home game to noon after it was already announced to accommodate a rival program's complaints.

Yurachek surely knows it's unlikely the SEC and ESPN move the game times around once they're announced, but he's got nothing to lose by letting his fan base know he's banging the drum for them. And banging it a bit too melodramatically, if I say so myself.