Sources: USF Football adding three to the personnel staff

In a move to strengthen its recruiting and player evaluation operations, South Florida Football is adding three new Player Personnel Analysts to head coach Brian Hartline’s support staff. These hires come as the Bulls look to capitalize on Hartline’s championship pedigree from Ohio State and elevate the program’s standing in the American Athletic Conference during the critical 2026 recruiting cycle and beyond.

Sources share with FootballScoop that the three new analysts joining the program are:

Bryce Troher, arriving from Eastern Michigan University, where he served as a Recruiting Analyst. In that role, Troher managed a team of interns and focused extensively on evaluating both high school prospects and potential transfer portal targets. His experience at the MAC level provides a solid foundation in data-driven scouting and day-to-day recruiting logistics.

Mike Caridi,coming from Coastal Carolina, where he worked as a Recruiting Assistant. Caridi gained valuable on-the-ground experience in one of the Group of Five’s more efficient recruiting operations, contributing to prospect relations, visit coordination, and administrative support for the Chanticleers’ staff.

Thomas Bellaire, joining from LSU, where he served as a Recruiting Assistant. Bellaire brings SEC-level exposure from one of college football’s premier programs, adding high-end operational experience in player personnel, prospect tracking, and supporting large-scale recruiting efforts in a highly competitive environment.

These additions reflect Hartline’s commitment to building a comprehensive, modern support structure around his coaching staff. Since being named USF’s head coach in December 2025 after a successful run as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, Hartline has moved quickly to assemble a talented group of assistants and support personnel.

Player personnel analysts play a vital behind-the-scenes role in today’s college football landscape. They handle everything from maintaining recruiting databases and organizing film evaluation sessions to coordinating official and unofficial visits, managing compliance-related paperwork, and supporting the program’s efforts in the transfer portal. In an era where recruiting has become increasingly data-intensive and year-round, having dedicated analysts allows position coaches and coordinators to focus more on relationship-building and on-field development.

For USF, these hires are particularly timely. The Bulls compete in a talent-rich state like Florida, where securing local prospects and fending off Power conference suitors is essential. Hartline, known for his elite recruiting abilities during his time in Columbus, is leveraging that reputation to attract not only players but also sharp, young staffers eager to advance their careers. The addition of Troher, Caridi, and Bellaire strengthens the program’s ability to identify undervalued prospects, build long-term pipelines, and execute a more sophisticated recruiting strategy.

These analysts will report within the expanded player personnel and recruiting departments, working closely with Executive Director of Player Personnel Carter Wilson and Director of Recruiting Jenna Learn and other staff to ensure seamless operations.