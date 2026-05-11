Pennsylvania attorney general investigating death of Bucknell football player

The office of Pennsylvania attorney general David W. Sunday, Jr., is investigating the 2024 death of former Bucknell football player Calvin "CJ" Dickey, Jr., it was reported over the weekend.

Dickey died July 12, 2024, two days after collapsing following a Bison team workout.

He tested positive for sickle cell trait as part of NCAA-mandated testing, and Bucknell was aware, Dickey's parents told ESPN.

According to a lawsuit the Dickeys filed against Bucknell last year, CJ Dickey told his parents that he and other freshmen were forced to complete up-downs as "punishment" for mistakes allegedly made during a team workout. The lawsuit says other Bison players noticed Dickey falling behind the other freshmen during the 100 up-downs they were required to complete, and that there was not a trainer present during the exercise as it took place outside of official team activity.

Bucknell has disputed that it was negligent in Dickey's death and has motioned to dismiss the lawsuit. "(T)he allegations describe a supervised workout conducted within the scope of ordinary training activities, during which Bucknell University and its coaching staff implemented reasonable measures to appropriately identify, counsel, and train Mr. Dickey in light of his sickle cell trait status," the motion reads, per ESPN. The death of Calvin Dickey was a profound tragedy and Bucknell University acknowledges the deep loss suffered by his family and loved ones."

The contents of a search warrant issued to Bucknell by the AG's office are not known, but a Bucknell spokesman said the school is reviewing it and "will respond appropriately."

"We are deeply thankful for the efforts of the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office and we look forward to the results of their investigation," the Dickeys said in a statement.

For what it's worth, Bucknell recently underwent a head coaching change. Jeff Behrman was hired away from Division III John Carroll University on Jan. 1, replacing Dave Cecchini, who went 24-48 in seven seasons.