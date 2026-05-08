Former Ohio coach Brian Smith files wrongful termination lawsuit

Former Ohio head coach Brian Smith has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the school, claiming the school acted outside of its contractual authority to fire him without cause.

"The University rushed to judgment, ignored its contractual obligations, and prioritized its financial interest over a fair process," Smith's attorney Rex Elliott said in a statement. "This case is about accountability. OU's actions have irreparably harmed Coach Smith's coaching career, and he is owed the full balance of his contractually agreed-upon compensation."

Smith spent one season leading the Bobcats, going 9-4 with a Cure Bowl win to close the 2024 season and then an 8-4 mark in the 2025 regular season before he was suspended on Dec. 1 and ultimately fired on Dec. 17. He had four years remaining on a contract that guaranteed $4 million in total salary.

"Today, Ohio University terminated the contract of Head Football Coach Brian Smith for cause," the school said at the time. "The termination follows an administrative review of allegations that Smith violated the terms of his employment agreement by engaging in serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably on the University."

Smith was placed under investigation by the university for alleged drinking on the job and for being in a relationship with an OU student -- both of which, the school claim, gave it grounds to fire Smith without cause for violating the standard "conduct detrimental to the university" clause in every coach's contract.

However, Smith's lawsuit claims that a public intoxication allegation against him is false, and his reprimand for drinking on the job came after he partook in a celebratory drink after a Bobcats win. Smith claims the alcohol was a gift from the husband of Ohio president Lori Stewart Gonzalez, that no other coaches were reprimanded for consuming alcohol on school property, and that the school never claimed he was impaired while performing official duties.

As for the relationship with an OU student, Smith claims that the student is an adult, whom he met off-campus and does not supervise in any way, and the relationship began after Smith and his ex-wife initiated divorce proceedings.

"It was nothing more than coincidence that she happened to be an OU student," says the lawsuit. "Coach Smith's ex-wife was aware that he was in a relationship and never accused him of participating in an extramarital affair. Moreover, both parties had moved on with their lives and were involved in separate personal relationships."

"This was not a mistake," the complaint reads. "It was a choice."