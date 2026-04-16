Lawsuit hits Texas high school following athletic period where 20 were hospitalized

Texas athletic periods are the subject of envy of a lot of high school coaches around the country.

However, one of those athletic periods in The Lone Star state is now center stage of a lawsuit and has cost the athletic director and head coach their job while a few other coaches remain in non-coaching roles but under intense scrutiny.

A total of 12 families have filed a lawsuit against Texas Leadership Academy San Angelo after as many as 20 students were hospitalized back in late February.

The lawsuit, filed on April 10th in the 193rd Judicial District Court of Dallas County, alleges a "pattern of systemic abuse" following a series of events spanning multiple days in February where students were allegedly forced to continue strenuous physical activities without water or rest, despite visible signs of distress. The discipline led to serious medical complications for nearly a quarter of the 80-person class which included rhabdomyolysis - a life-threatening condition that claims a mortality rate of 30-50% which involves the rapid breakdown of muscle tissue that can lead to kidney failure and death.

The following is a portion of the statement shared by the Waco-based Cherry Johnson Siegmund James law firm,

"Coaches directed approximately 50 student athletes to perform continuous push-ups as punishment for a jersey mix-up—an error caused by the coaching staff themselves. Students were forced to continue for over an hour without water or rest while gymnasium doors remained closed.

The complaint states that at least five adult coaches and one administrator were present during the punishment. When children collapsed, coaches allegedly ordered them to continue. When children cried out in pain, coaches allegedly mocked them. The abuse continued over three consecutive days, even as students returned with worsening symptoms, including the inability to lift their arms or perform basic tasks."

In the days that followed the punishment, 20 students were hospitalized and diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, several schildren required referrals for permanent kidney damage, and many continue with ongoing medical treatment and physical therapy while some students were advised that they may face long-term or permanent limitations on physical activity.

On March 13th, the school shared that athletic director Kent Sherrill and head coach Bradley Oh had left the organization and that a search for their replacements were underway.

“What happened here reflects a profound failure to protect student safety. It’s not discipline — it’s abuse,” Ryan C. Johnson of Cherry Johnson Siegmund James shared.

“According to the allegations, these students were pushed to the point of serious, life-threatening injury while the adults responsible for their safety stood by and did nothing. This went on for days, despite clear and escalating signs that these children were in distress. Schools are entrusted to protect students, not break them. This lawsuit is about holding every responsible party accountable and making sure this never happens to another child.”

After the incident, the lawsuit alleges that not a single school official contacted affected family members to inquire about conditions of those affected, and that school leadership failed to report the abuse, instead opting to reassign the coaches while also inserting liability waivers into registration materials, and instructing some employees to delete emails that may further incriminate them.

The school disputes the claims that the situation was never reported, sharing in a March statement of their own that the proper agencies were notified and that an investigation was underway and they were fully cooperating with the authorities.

No details have been provided on the amount being sought by the families in damages for medical expenses, pain and suffering, and emotion distress.