2025-26 NFL and College Head Coaching Changes

We're back, again, with our annual list tracking of all the head coaching changes across the NFL and college football.
The college cycle got off to a fast start this fall, which could be a sign for a very active off season of changes.
Following last year's cycle when Mack Brown was the first Power Conference head coach to be let go by UNC in late November, a pair of Power Conference teams made a move this fall following slow starts after the first three weeks of the season.
UCLA and Virginia Tech were first to make a change, followed the next weekend by Oklahoma State.
Consider this page your one-stop shop for head coaching changes at every level of football – NFL, NCAA and NAIA – throughout the fall and winter, so check back frequently.
There have been ten NFL head coaching changes to date. All have been filled.
There were seven NFL head coaching changes last season, with Robert Saleh's dismissal starting things off in early October.
|TEAM
|2025 HEAD COACH
|2026 HEAD COACH
|Arizona Cardinals
|Jonathan Gannon
|Mike LaFleur
|Atlanta Falcons
|Raheem Morris
|Kevin Stefanksi
|Baltimore Ravens
|John Harbaugh
|Jesse Minter
|Buffalo Bills
|Sean McDermott
|Joe Brady
|Cleveland Browns
|Kevin Stefanski
|Todd Monken
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Pete Carroll
|Klint Kubiak
|Miami Dolphins
|Mike McDaniel
|Jeff Hafley
|New York Giants
|Brian Daboll
|John Harbaugh
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Mike Tomlin
|Mike McCarthy
|Tennessee Titans
|Brian Callahan
|Robert Saleh
There have been 34 FBS head coaching changes to date. All 33 have been filled.
Last season, there were 27 FBS head coaching changes.
The 2023 season saw a total of 32 FBS head coaching changes, which is the high water mark for changes dating back to at least 2008.
Total number of changes over the past dating back to 2008: 22 (2008), 23 (2009), 24 (2010), 28 (2011), 31 (2012), 20 (2013), 15 (2014), 29 (2015), 21 (2016), 21 (2017), 28 (2018), 24 (2019), 17 (2020), 29 (2021), 24 (2022), 2023 (32), and 2024 (27).
* (i) denotes interim for the season
|PROGRAM
|2025 HEAD COACH
|2026 HEAD COACH
|1
|Arkansas
|Sam Pittman
|Ryan Silverfield
|2
|Auburn
|Hugh Freeze
|Alex Golesh
|3
|Cal
|Justin Wilcox
|Tosh Lupoi
|4
|Coastal Carolina
|Tim Beck
|Ryan Beard
|5
|Colorado State
|Jay Norvell
|Jim Mora
|6
|Florida
|Billy Napier
|Jon Sumrall
|7
|Iowa State
|Matt Campbell
|Jimmy Rogers
|8
|James Madison
|Bob Chesney
|Billy Napier
|9
|Kansas State
|Chris Klieman
|Collin Klein
|10
|Kent State
|Kenni Burns
|Mark Carney
|11
|Kentucky
|Mark Stoops
|Will Stein
|12
|LSU
|Brian Kelly
|Lane Kiffin
|13
|Memphis
|Ryan Silverfield
|Charles Huff
|14
|Michigan
|Sherrone Moore
|Kyle Whittingham
|15
|Michigan State
|Jonathan Smith
|Pat Fitzgerald
|16
|Missouri State
|Ryan Beard
|Casey Woods
|17
|North Texas
|Eric Morris
|Neal Brown
|18
|Northern Illinois
|Thomas Hammock
|Rob Harley
|19
|Ohio
|Brian Smith
|John Hauser
|20
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Gundy
|Eric Morris
|21
|Ole Miss
|Lane Kiffin
|Pete Golding
|22
|Oregon State
|Trent Bray
|JaMarcus Shephard
|23
|Penn State
|James Franklin
|Matt Campbell
|24
|Southern Miss
|Charles Huff
|Blake Anderson
|25
|Stanford
|Frank Reich (i)
|Tavita Pritchard
|26
|Toledo
|Jason Candle
|Mike Jacobs
|27
|Tulane
|Jon Sumrall
|Will Hall
|28
|UAB
|Trent Dilfer
|Alex Mortensen
|29
|UCLA
|DeShaun Foster
|Bob Chesney
|30
|UConn
|Jim Mora
|Jason Candle
|31
|Utah
|Kyle Whittingham
|Morgan Scalley
|32
|USF
|Alex Golesh
|Brian Hartline
|33
|Virginia Tech
|Brent Pry
|James Franklin
|34
|Washington State
|Jimmy Rogers
|Kirby Moore
There have been 27 FCS head coaching changes to date.
Last year we saw 21 FCS head coaching changes, and the 2023 season saw a total of 27 changes.
Changes the last several years before that included: 2021 (21), 2020 (6), 2019 (16), 2018 (25), 2017 (24), and 2016 (15).
PROGRAM
2025 HEAD COACH
2026 HEAD COACH
|Albany (NY)
|Jared Ambrose (i)
|Tom Perkovich
|Bucknell (PA)
|Dave Cecchini
|Jeff Behrman
|Cal Poly
|Paul Wulff
|Tim Skipper
|Drake (IA)
|Joe Woodley
|Matt Walker
|Florida A&M
|James Colzie
|Quinn Gray
|Gardner Webb (NC)
|Chris Reisert
|Kris McCullough
|Hampton (VA)
|Trenton Boykin
|Van Malone
|Howard (Washington, DC)
|Larry Scott
|Ted White
|Lehigh (PA)
|Kevin Cahill
|TBA
|Mercer (GA)
|Mike Jacobs
|Joel Taylor
|Mercyhurst (PA)
|Ryan Riemedio
|Thomas Sydeski
|Monmouth (NJ)
|Kevin Callahan
|Jeff Gallo
|Montana
|Bobby Hauck
|Bobby Kennedey
|New Hampshire
|Ricky Santos
|Sean Goldrich
|New Haven
|Mark Powell
|Mark Powell
|Penn
|Ray Priore
|Ricky Santos
|Presbyterian (SC)
|Steve Englehart
|Matt Rahl
|Portland State (OR)
|Bruce Barnum
|Chris Fisk
|Sacramento State (CA)
|Brennan Marion
|Alonzo Carter
|Samford (AL)
|Chris Hatcher
|John Grass
|Savannah State (GA)
|Aaron Kelton
|Thomas Howard
|Southern (LA)
|Terrence Graves
|Marshall Faulk
|South Dakota
|Travis Johansen
|Matt Vitzthum
|VMI
|Danny Rocco
|Ashley Ingram
|Weber State (UT)
|Mickey Mental
|Eric Kjar
|West Georgia
|Joel Taylor
|Steve Englehart
|Yale (MA)
|Tony Reno
|Kevin Cahill
(i) - interim head coach for the season
There have been 18 D-II head coaching changes to date.
The 2024 season saw 24 head coaching changes, and there were 25 in the 2023 cycle.
PROGRAM
2025 HEAD COACH
2026 HEAD COACH
|Arkansas-Monticello
|Hud Jackson
|Casey Goff
|Bowie State (MD)
|Kyle Jackson
|Dawson Odums
|Central Washington
|Chris Fisk
|Scott Power
|Concordia-St. Paul (MN)
|Shannon Currier
|Josh Schumacher
|Eastern New Mexico
|Kelley Lee
|Art Briles
|Edinboro (PA)
|Matt Scott
|Eric Crandall (i)
|Glenville State (WV)
|Mike Kellar
|Jake Casteel
|Mars Hill (NC)
|Tim Clifton
|Kevin Barnette
|Millersville (PA)
|JC Morgan
|Drew Folmar
|Morehouse (GA)
|Terance Mathis
|Brad Sherrod
|Northern Michigan
|Shane Richardson
|Matt Janus
|Northwestern Oklahoma State
|Ronnie Jones
|Jerry Partridge
|Saginaw Valley State (MI)
|Ryan Brady
|Michael Engle
|Shippensberg (PA)
|Mark "Mac" Maciejewski
|Drew Gallardy
|Wayne State (MI)
|Tyrone Wheatley
|Terrance Isaac Jr.
|West Liberty (WV)
|Robert Waialae
|Chad Salisbury
|West Virginia Wesleyan
|Dwayne Martin
|Mike Kellar
|Winston-Salem State (NC)
|Robert Massey
|Tory Woodbury
(i) denotes interim head coach for the season
There have been 18 D-III head coaching changes to date.
Twenty-four teams decided to make head coaching changes in 2024, and there were 25 head coaching changes each of the two seasons prior to that.
PROGRAM
2025 HEAD COACH
2026 HEAD COACH
|Alvernia (PA)
|Steve Azzanesi
|Steve Devlin
|Averett (VA)
|Patrick Henry
|Matt Quinn
|Bethany (WV)
|Brandon Robinson
|David Blake
|Buffalo State (NY)
|Lazarus Morgan
|Mike Neal
|Delaware Valley (PA)
|Michael Isgro
|Bill Zwaan
|Geneva (PA)
|Geno DeMarco
|Tommy Contenta
|Gettysburg (PA)
|Maurice Banks
|Michael Green
|Hamline (MN)
|Chip Taylor
|Bob Davies
|John Carroll (OH)
|Jeff Behrman
|Brian Polian
|Kalamazoo (MI)
|Jamie Zorbo
|John Krajacic
|Knox (IL)
|Aaron Willits
|Adam Gonzaga
|Marietta (OH)
|Tom Kaufman
|Tom Hinkle
|Sewanee (TN)
|Andy McCollum
|Joe Freitag
|Susquehanna (PA)
|Tom Perkovich
|Chris Pincince
|William Paterson (NJ)
|Shaun Williams
|Edwyn Edwards
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Matt Janus
|Michael Zweifel
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|Matt Walter
|Jake Wissing
|Wittenberg (OH)
|Jim Collins
|BJ Coad
There have been 14 NAIA head coaching changes to date.
Last year there were just eight NAIA head coaching changes.
|PROGRAM
|2025 HEAD COACH
|2026 HEAD COACH
|Avila (MO)
|Derrick Alexander
|Ed Warinner
|Briar Cliff (IA)
|Shane LaDage
|Nathan Koziol
|Bismarck (ND)
|None (n)
|Chris Stutzreim
|Campbellsville (KY)
|Jake Russell
|Hunter Brown
|Eastern Oregon
|Tim Camp
|Solo Taylor
|Langston (OK)
|Quinton Morgan
|TBA
|Lebanon Valley
|Chris Thompson (i)
|Chris Thompson
|Peru State (NE)
|Phil Ockinga
|Sean Wilkerson
|Missouri Baptist
|Jason Burianek
|Marc Lillibridge
|Rocky Mountain
|Chris Stutzreim
|Randy Bandelow
|Southeastern (FL)
|Adam Waugh
|Jake Russel
|St. Mary (KS)
|Tim Hinson
|Taylor Calvert
|Texas Wesleyan
|Brad Sherrod
|Fran Johnson
|Waldorf (IA)
|Tyler Chapa
|David Calloway
(i) denotes he led the program as interim head coach for the season
(n) denotes a brand new program