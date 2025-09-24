2025-26 NFL and College Head Coaching Changes (2025-26 Head Coaching Changes)

2025-26 Head Coaching Changes

2025-26 NFL and College Head Coaching Changes

By Doug Samuels

Sep 24, 202510:14 am

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We're back, again, with our annual list tracking of all the head coaching changes across the NFL and college football.

The college cycle got off to a fast start this fall, which could be a sign for a very active off season of changes.

Following last year's cycle when Mack Brown was the first Power Conference head coach to be let go by UNC in late November, a pair of Power Conference teams made a move this fall following slow starts after the first three weeks of the season. 

UCLA and Virginia Tech were first to make a change, followed the next weekend by Oklahoma State.

Consider this page your one-stop shop for head coaching changes at every level of football – NFL, NCAA and NAIA – throughout the fall and winter, so check back frequently. 

23-24 HC openings

There have been ten NFL head coaching changes to date. All have been filled.

There were seven NFL head coaching changes last season, with Robert Saleh's dismissal starting things off in early October.

TEAM
2025 HEAD COACH2026 HEAD COACH
Arizona Cardinals
Jonathan GannonMike LaFleur
Atlanta FalconsRaheem MorrisKevin Stefanksi
Baltimore RavensJohn HarbaughJesse Minter
Buffalo BillsSean McDermottJoe Brady
Cleveland BrownsKevin StefanskiTodd Monken
Las Vegas RaidersPete CarrollKlint Kubiak
Miami DolphinsMike McDanielJeff Hafley
New York GiantsBrian Daboll
John Harbaugh
Pittsburgh SteelersMike TomlinMike McCarthy
Tennessee TitansBrian Callahan
Robert Saleh
23-24 FBS openings

There have been 34 FBS head coaching changes to date. All 33 have been filled.

Last season, there were 27 FBS head coaching changes.

The 2023 season saw a total of 32 FBS head coaching changes, which is the high water mark for changes dating back to at least 2008.

Total number of changes over the past dating back to 2008: 22 (2008), 23 (2009), 24 (2010), 28 (2011), 31 (2012), 20 (2013), 15 (2014), 29 (2015), 21 (2016), 21 (2017), 28 (2018), 24 (2019), 17 (2020), 29 (2021), 24 (2022), 2023 (32), and 2024 (27).

* (i) denotes interim for the season


PROGRAM2025 HEAD COACH2026 HEAD COACH
1ArkansasSam Pittman
Ryan Silverfield
2AuburnHugh FreezeAlex Golesh
3CalJustin WilcoxTosh Lupoi
4Coastal CarolinaTim Beck
Ryan Beard
5Colorado StateJay Norvell
Jim Mora
6FloridaBilly Napier
Jon Sumrall
7Iowa StateMatt CampbellJimmy Rogers
8James MadisonBob Chesney
Billy Napier
9Kansas State
Chris KliemanCollin Klein
10Kent StateKenni Burns
Mark Carney
11KentuckyMark Stoops
Will Stein
12LSUBrian Kelly
Lane Kiffin
13MemphisRyan Silverfield
Charles Huff
14MichiganSherrone MooreKyle Whittingham
15Michigan StateJonathan SmithPat Fitzgerald
16Missouri State
Ryan BeardCasey Woods
17North TexasEric Morris
Neal Brown
18Northern IllinoisThomas HammockRob Harley
19
Ohio
Brian SmithJohn Hauser
20Oklahoma StateMike Gundy
Eric Morris
21Ole MissLane KiffinPete Golding
22
Oregon StateTrent Bray
JaMarcus Shephard
23Penn StateJames Franklin
Matt Campbell
24Southern Miss
Charles HuffBlake Anderson
25StanfordFrank Reich (i)Tavita Pritchard
26ToledoJason CandleMike Jacobs
27TulaneJon SumrallWill Hall
28UABTrent Dilfer
Alex Mortensen
29UCLADeShaun Foster
Bob Chesney
30UConnJim Mora
Jason Candle
31Utah
Kyle WhittinghamMorgan Scalley
32USFAlex Golesh
Brian Hartline
33Virginia TechBrent Pry
James Franklin
34Washington StateJimmy RogersKirby Moore
23-24 FCS openings

There have been 27 FCS head coaching changes to date.

Last year we saw 21 FCS head coaching changes, and the 2023 season saw a total of 27 changes. 

Changes the last several years before that included: 2021 (21), 2020 (6), 2019 (16),  2018 (25), 2017 (24), and 2016 (15).


PROGRAM
2025 HEAD COACH
2026 HEAD COACH
Albany (NY)Jared Ambrose (i)Tom Perkovich
Bucknell (PA)Dave CecchiniJeff Behrman
Cal PolyPaul WulffTim Skipper
Drake (IA)
Joe Woodley Matt Walker
Florida A&M
James ColzieQuinn Gray
Gardner Webb (NC)
Chris ReisertKris McCullough
Hampton (VA)Trenton Boykin
Van Malone
Howard (Washington, DC)Larry ScottTed White
Lehigh (PA)Kevin CahillTBA
Mercer (GA)Mike JacobsJoel Taylor
Mercyhurst (PA)Ryan RiemedioThomas Sydeski
Monmouth (NJ)Kevin CallahanJeff Gallo
Montana
Bobby Hauck
Bobby Kennedey
New Hampshire
Ricky SantosSean Goldrich
New Haven
Mark PowellMark Powell
PennRay PrioreRicky Santos
Presbyterian (SC)
Steve EnglehartMatt Rahl
Portland State (OR)Bruce Barnum
Chris Fisk
Sacramento State (CA)Brennan Marion
Alonzo Carter
Samford (AL)Chris HatcherJohn Grass
Savannah State (GA)
Aaron KeltonThomas Howard
Southern (LA)Terrence Graves
Marshall Faulk
South DakotaTravis JohansenMatt Vitzthum
VMIDanny RoccoAshley Ingram
Weber State (UT)Mickey Mental
Eric Kjar
West GeorgiaJoel TaylorSteve Englehart
Yale (MA)
Tony RenoKevin Cahill

(i) - interim head coach for the season

23-24 DII openings

There have been 18 D-II head coaching changes to date.

The 2024 season saw 24 head coaching changes, and there were 25 in the 2023 cycle.

PROGRAM
2025 HEAD COACH
2026 HEAD COACH
Arkansas-Monticello
Hud JacksonCasey Goff
Bowie State (MD)Kyle JacksonDawson Odums
Central Washington
Chris FiskScott Power
Concordia-St. Paul (MN)
Shannon CurrierJosh Schumacher
Eastern New MexicoKelley LeeArt Briles
Edinboro (PA)Matt ScottEric Crandall (i)
Glenville State (WV)Mike KellarJake Casteel
Mars Hill (NC)Tim CliftonKevin Barnette
Millersville (PA)JC MorganDrew Folmar
Morehouse (GA)
Terance MathisBrad Sherrod
Northern Michigan
Shane RichardsonMatt Janus
Northwestern Oklahoma StateRonnie JonesJerry Partridge
Saginaw Valley State (MI)Ryan BradyMichael Engle
Shippensberg (PA)Mark "Mac" MaciejewskiDrew Gallardy
Wayne State (MI)Tyrone WheatleyTerrance Isaac Jr.
West Liberty (WV)Robert WaialaeChad Salisbury
West Virginia WesleyanDwayne MartinMike Kellar
Winston-Salem State (NC)Robert MasseyTory Woodbury

(i) denotes interim head coach for the season

23-24 DIII openings

There have been 18 D-III head coaching changes to date.

Twenty-four teams decided to make head coaching changes in 2024, and there were 25 head coaching changes each of the two seasons prior to that.

PROGRAM
2025 HEAD COACH
2026 HEAD COACH
Alvernia (PA)Steve AzzanesiSteve Devlin
Averett (VA)Patrick HenryMatt Quinn
Bethany (WV)
Brandon RobinsonDavid Blake
Buffalo State (NY)Lazarus MorganMike Neal
Delaware Valley (PA)
Michael IsgroBill Zwaan
Geneva (PA)Geno DeMarcoTommy Contenta
Gettysburg (PA)Maurice BanksMichael Green
Hamline (MN)Chip TaylorBob Davies
John Carroll (OH) Jeff BehrmanBrian Polian
Kalamazoo (MI)Jamie ZorboJohn Krajacic
Knox (IL)Aaron WillitsAdam Gonzaga
Marietta (OH)
Tom KaufmanTom Hinkle
Sewanee (TN)Andy McCollumJoe Freitag
Susquehanna (PA)
Tom PerkovichChris Pincince
William Paterson (NJ)Shaun WilliamsEdwyn Edwards
Wisconsin-La CrosseMatt JanusMichael Zweifel
Wisconsin-River Falls
Matt WalterJake Wissing
Wittenberg (OH)Jim CollinsBJ Coad
23-24 NAIA openings

There have been 14 NAIA head coaching changes to date.

Last year there were just eight NAIA head coaching changes.

PROGRAM
2025 HEAD COACH2026 HEAD COACH
Avila (MO)Derrick AlexanderEd Warinner
Briar Cliff (IA)
Shane LaDageNathan Koziol
Bismarck (ND)
None (n)Chris Stutzreim
Campbellsville (KY)
Jake RussellHunter Brown
Eastern Oregon
Tim CampSolo Taylor
Langston (OK)Quinton MorganTBA
Lebanon Valley
Chris Thompson (i)Chris Thompson
Peru State (NE)Phil OckingaSean Wilkerson
Missouri Baptist Jason BurianekMarc Lillibridge
Rocky MountainChris StutzreimRandy Bandelow
Southeastern (FL)Adam WaughJake Russel
St. Mary (KS)Tim HinsonTaylor Calvert
Texas Wesleyan
Brad SherrodFran Johnson
Waldorf (IA)Tyler ChapaDavid Calloway

(i) denotes he led the program as interim head coach for the season
(n) denotes a brand new program

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