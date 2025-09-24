2025-26 NFL and College Head Coaching Changes

We're back, again, with our annual list tracking of all the head coaching changes across the NFL and college football.

The college cycle got off to a fast start this fall, which could be a sign for a very active off season of changes.

Following last year's cycle when Mack Brown was the first Power Conference head coach to be let go by UNC in late November, a pair of Power Conference teams made a move this fall following slow starts after the first three weeks of the season.

UCLA and Virginia Tech were first to make a change, followed the next weekend by Oklahoma State.

Consider this page your one-stop shop for head coaching changes at every level of football – NFL, NCAA and NAIA – throughout the fall and winter, so check back frequently.

There have been ten NFL head coaching changes to date. All have been filled.

There were seven NFL head coaching changes last season, with Robert Saleh's dismissal starting things off in early October.

There have been 34 FBS head coaching changes to date. All 33 have been filled.

Last season, there were 27 FBS head coaching changes.

The 2023 season saw a total of 32 FBS head coaching changes, which is the high water mark for changes dating back to at least 2008.

Total number of changes over the past dating back to 2008: 22 (2008), 23 (2009), 24 (2010), 28 (2011), 31 (2012), 20 (2013), 15 (2014), 29 (2015), 21 (2016), 21 (2017), 28 (2018), 24 (2019), 17 (2020), 29 (2021), 24 (2022), 2023 (32), and 2024 (27).

* (i) denotes interim for the season

There have been 27 FCS head coaching changes to date.

Last year we saw 21 FCS head coaching changes, and the 2023 season saw a total of 27 changes.

Changes the last several years before that included: 2021 (21), 2020 (6), 2019 (16), 2018 (25), 2017 (24), and 2016 (15).





PROGRAM 2025 HEAD COACH 2026 HEAD COACH Albany (NY) Jared Ambrose (i) Tom Perkovich Bucknell (PA) Dave Cecchini Jeff Behrman Cal Poly Paul Wulff Tim Skipper Drake (IA)

Joe Woodley Matt Walker Florida A&M

James Colzie Quinn Gray Gardner Webb (NC)

Chris Reisert Kris McCullough Hampton (VA) Trenton Boykin

Van Malone Howard (Washington, DC) Larry Scott Ted White Lehigh (PA) Kevin Cahill TBA Mercer (GA) Mike Jacobs Joel Taylor Mercyhurst (PA) Ryan Riemedio Thomas Sydeski

Monmouth (NJ) Kevin Callahan Jeff Gallo Montana

Bobby Hauck

Bobby Kennedey New Hampshire

Ricky Santos Sean Goldrich New Haven

Mark Powell Mark Powell Penn Ray Priore Ricky Santos Presbyterian (SC)

Steve Englehart Matt Rahl Portland State (OR) Bruce Barnum

Chris Fisk Sacramento State (CA) Brennan Marion

Alonzo Carter Samford (AL) Chris Hatcher John Grass Savannah State (GA)

Aaron Kelton Thomas Howard Southern (LA) Terrence Graves

Marshall Faulk South Dakota Travis Johansen Matt Vitzthum VMI Danny Rocco Ashley Ingram Weber State (UT) Mickey Mental

Eric Kjar West Georgia Joel Taylor Steve Englehart Yale (MA)

Tony Reno Kevin Cahill

(i) - interim head coach for the season

There have been 18 D-II head coaching changes to date.

The 2024 season saw 24 head coaching changes, and there were 25 in the 2023 cycle.

PROGRAM 2025 HEAD COACH 2026 HEAD COACH Arkansas-Monticello

Hud Jackson Casey Goff Bowie State (MD) Kyle Jackson Dawson Odums Central Washington

Chris Fisk Scott Power Concordia-St. Paul (MN)

Shannon Currier Josh Schumacher Eastern New Mexico Kelley Lee Art Briles Edinboro (PA) Matt Scott Eric Crandall (i) Glenville State (WV) Mike Kellar Jake Casteel Mars Hill (NC) Tim Clifton Kevin Barnette Millersville (PA) JC Morgan Drew Folmar Morehouse (GA)

Terance Mathis Brad Sherrod Northern Michigan

Shane Richardson Matt Janus Northwestern Oklahoma State Ronnie Jones Jerry Partridge Saginaw Valley State (MI) Ryan Brady Michael Engle Shippensberg (PA) Mark "Mac" Maciejewski Drew Gallardy Wayne State (MI) Tyrone Wheatley Terrance Isaac Jr. West Liberty (WV) Robert Waialae Chad Salisbury West Virginia Wesleyan Dwayne Martin Mike Kellar Winston-Salem State (NC) Robert Massey Tory Woodbury

(i) denotes interim head coach for the season

There have been 18 D-III head coaching changes to date.

Twenty-four teams decided to make head coaching changes in 2024, and there were 25 head coaching changes each of the two seasons prior to that.

PROGRAM 2025 HEAD COACH 2026 HEAD COACH Alvernia (PA) Steve Azzanesi Steve Devlin Averett (VA) Patrick Henry Matt Quinn Bethany (WV)

Brandon Robinson David Blake Buffalo State (NY) Lazarus Morgan Mike Neal Delaware Valley (PA)

Michael Isgro Bill Zwaan Geneva (PA) Geno DeMarco Tommy Contenta Gettysburg (PA) Maurice Banks Michael Green Hamline (MN) Chip Taylor Bob Davies John Carroll (OH) Jeff Behrman Brian Polian Kalamazoo (MI) Jamie Zorbo John Krajacic Knox (IL) Aaron Willits Adam Gonzaga Marietta (OH)

Tom Kaufman Tom Hinkle Sewanee (TN) Andy McCollum Joe Freitag Susquehanna (PA)

Tom Perkovich Chris Pincince

William Paterson (NJ) Shaun Williams Edwyn Edwards Wisconsin-La Crosse Matt Janus Michael Zweifel Wisconsin-River Falls

Matt Walter Jake Wissing Wittenberg (OH) Jim Collins BJ Coad

There have been 14 NAIA head coaching changes to date.

Last year there were just eight NAIA head coaching changes.

PROGRAM

2025 HEAD COACH 2026 HEAD COACH Avila (MO) Derrick Alexander Ed Warinner Briar Cliff (IA)

Shane LaDage Nathan Koziol Bismarck (ND)

None (n) Chris Stutzreim Campbellsville (KY)

Jake Russell Hunter Brown Eastern Oregon

Tim Camp Solo Taylor Langston (OK) Quinton Morgan TBA Lebanon Valley

Chris Thompson (i) Chris Thompson Peru State (NE) Phil Ockinga Sean Wilkerson Missouri Baptist Jason Burianek Marc Lillibridge Rocky Mountain Chris Stutzreim Randy Bandelow Southeastern (FL) Adam Waugh Jake Russel St. Mary (KS) Tim Hinson Taylor Calvert Texas Wesleyan

Brad Sherrod Fran Johnson Waldorf (IA) Tyler Chapa David Calloway