Oklahoma State fires Mike Gundy

Oklahoma State has fired Mike Gundy.

The move comes less than a week after Gundy's Cowboys were stunned at home by Tulsa and first-year coach Tre Lamb in a 19-12 defeat that wasn't particularly close.

The Golden Hurricane led almost wire-to-wire in the contest and had constructed a commanding 19-3 before staving off Oklahoma State's late attempts to rally.

Oklahoma State moves on from Gundy less than a month into the 2025 season, what was Gundy's 21st at the helm of his alma mater.

Gundy led the Cowboys to 170 wins in his tenure but the program had dipped considerably in recent years.

In fact, Gundy had compiled a meager 21-22 record since the start of the 2022 season, losing six games that season and nine games a year ago.

The Cowboys opened this year just 1-2 and saw their streak of losing to FBS opponents reach 11-straight games with the home defeat to Tulsa, the in-state rival's first-ever win against Gundy and first in the series in more than two decades.

Gundy after last season verbally agreed to and in January signed a contract to reduce his annual compensation by $1 million, but it also set a flat buyout-rate of $15 million should he be fired in the first three years of the reworked deal.

Oklahoma State will owe Gundy the full $15 million.

Gundy has come under fire both this season and in recent years for statements to the media as well as for wearing an "One America News" t-shirt that drew the ire of his players, including former star running back Chubba Hubbard, now excelling in the NFL.

Gundy earlier this month poked the Oregon Ducks when he talked about how much money that program had lavished on its roster and how it resided as the pet program of Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

But Oklahoma State is a Nike-outfitted school, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning fired back at Gundy when he said that the Oregon Ducks spend to win and not to make excuses.

Up next for Oklahoma State without Gundy as its head coach will be a home game against Big 12 conference foe Baylor before another league game at Arizona on Oct. 4.

After having their first bye week of the season between the losses to Oregon and Tulsa, the Cowboys play consecutively through the first weekend of November before getting an additional off Saturday on Nov. 8.