The Weekend Leftovers - Week 4 (Featured)

Featured

The Weekend Leftovers - Week 4

By Doug Samuels

Sep 22, 202510:51 am

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We all feasted on some good football this weekend.

As with any good feast, there's some quality leftovers.

Here, we dig into everything leftover from Week 4's college football action.

Come and get some.

Social Media Winners of the Week belongs to Missouri this week, who kept receipts from Shane Beamer after beating the Gamecocks

UCF social media team comes in second though for this one after beating UNC / Bill Belichick / Jordon Hudson


Apparently the principal at Brighton HS (TN) banned the band at Memphis Central HS (TN) at their venue, due to playing "too loud." Memphis Central's band showed up anyway with drumsticks and kazoos and played anyway...and won!

Ryan Silverfield took over a Memphis program on the rise, and has continued that rise to the tune of four straight wins against SEC teams. Is he the most underrated coach in college football?

Hugh Freeze insists he was trying to call a timeout during the now famous "illegal substitution" TD Oklahoma pulled off, but video evidence clearly shows otherwise

You're going to have to watch this a few times before seeing - "Go-Go Gadget Arm!" Elite awareness.

Utah's #1 fan

A Division II stadium...with a waterfall!?!?!

There are elite tan lines...then there's this from Sean Lewis at San Diego State, who rolled Cal to the tune of 34-0 Saturday.

Wazzu's Jimmy Rogers not naming a starter was an intentional decision to make Washington's coaches "work an extended period of time."

We've all been Bret Bielema at one time or another. If you haven't, chances are you'll feel this at some point in your career.

Just showing respect, or should we be on transfer portal watch for these dudes?

This took place at a southwest Michigan JV game and the moment has gone viral. It goes without saying there is no place in football for this.

I don't understand why "Central Florida" is considered "disrespectful" when UCF literally stands for "University of CENTRAL FLORIDA"

Coast Guard (D-III) won 92-60 on Satuday over Nichols (D-III - MA), and not surprisingly punted zero times and scored every possession but one. Also, Time of Possession is overrated.

The play from the weekend a bunch of teams are immediately adding to their gadget menu comes from Purdue

This is BONKERS!

Never seen anything like this

After this rubbed a whole lot of folks the wrong way, Trent Dilfer shared after the he took pictures and video to send to his daughter, who is pregnant, and always sends a video of the environment they play at to his grandson.

Could not have been said more perfectly


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