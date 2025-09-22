The Weekend Leftovers - Week 4

We all feasted on some good football this weekend.

As with any good feast, there's some quality leftovers.

Here, we dig into everything leftover from Week 4's college football action.

Come and get some.

Social Media Winners of the Week belongs to Missouri this week, who kept receipts from Shane Beamer after beating the Gamecocks

UCF social media team comes in second though for this one after beating UNC / Bill Belichick / Jordon Hudson





Apparently the principal at Brighton HS (TN) banned the band at Memphis Central HS (TN) at their venue, due to playing "too loud." Memphis Central's band showed up anyway with drumsticks and kazoos and played anyway...and won!

So the principal of Brighton High School BANNED the Memphis Central High School band from performing at their game because they play “too loud”? Little did he know he was dealing with a @SonicBoomOTS alumni. The band showed up anyway and played kazoos. AND Central won the game. pic.twitter.com/a8xMxwy0Qa — Esaias Guthrie’s Stylist (@DNjtrenton) September 21, 2025

Ryan Silverfield took over a Memphis program on the rise, and has continued that rise to the tune of four straight wins against SEC teams. Is he the most underrated coach in college football?

Memphis, as a program, hasn’t had a losing season since 2013.



Ryan Silverfield has led the Tigers to back-to-back 10+ win seasons.



And now, 4 straight home wins vs. SEC foes.



One of the most underrated coaches in college football. pic.twitter.com/wQyeJuWLpO — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) September 20, 2025

Hugh Freeze insists he was trying to call a timeout during the now famous "illegal substitution" TD Oklahoma pulled off, but video evidence clearly shows otherwise

Zoom in of Freeze never asking for a timeout, despite him complaining that he tried to take one. Never made motion for a TO at all pic.twitter.com/3ZSotqn9TP — Kyle Dahlgren (@kyledahlgren) September 21, 2025

You're going to have to watch this a few times before seeing - "Go-Go Gadget Arm!" Elite awareness.

This is a M Night Shyamalan film. What a twist. pic.twitter.com/Q9hJKzubcw — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) September 21, 2025

Utah's #1 fan

Utah cheerleader pleads for fans not to leave after that last Texas Tech TD pic.twitter.com/4gNzpmSr3B — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 20, 2025

A Division II stadium...with a waterfall!?!?!

I think I just found a hidden gem.



We have a D2 stadium with a WATERFALL!



🏟️Chad Richison Stadium

📍Edmond, OK

Home to @ucobronchofb



Ichabods vs Bronchos

(All-Time Mascot Matchup) pic.twitter.com/uPrrTYl4BJ — Micah Beutell (@MBeutell25) September 21, 2025

There are elite tan lines...then there's this from Sean Lewis at San Diego State, who rolled Cal to the tune of 34-0 Saturday.

Wazzu's Jimmy Rogers not naming a starter was an intentional decision to make Washington's coaches "work an extended period of time."

WSU head coach Jimmy Rogers on not naming a starting QB before the Apple Cup:



"Here's the reality, we don't have the resources naturally to compete with $30 million dollars, a roster that's loaded, but I need to make those coaches work for an extended period of time" pic.twitter.com/N6HnJw0Wnl — SWX Local Sports (@SWXLocalSports) September 21, 2025

We've all been Bret Bielema at one time or another. If you haven't, chances are you'll feel this at some point in your career.

Defending national champions Ferris State were favored by 97 in this matchup!!!!

97 point favorites according to @ESPN_BillC ‘s SP+ Ferris State blocks a FG and returns it for a 60+ point lead pic.twitter.com/osX8CaWxnJ — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 20, 2025

Just showing respect, or should we be on transfer portal watch for these dudes?

Clemson junior DT Peter Woods, CB Aveion Terrell and DE T.J. Parker all individually came over to Syracuse coach Fran Brown to shake his hand and congratulate him postgame (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/EfJVnRHIkH — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) September 20, 2025

This took place at a southwest Michigan JV game and the moment has gone viral. It goes without saying there is no place in football for this.

JV football player suffers severe spinal fractures after an opponent jumps on him during the game.



This happened at Lakeshore High School on Sept. 19th, 2025 in Berrien County, Michigan.



Do you think this should have been a penalty for a dirty play, or just part of football? pic.twitter.com/0LRXQnhd4c — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) September 21, 2025

I don't understand why "Central Florida" is considered "disrespectful" when UCF literally stands for "University of CENTRAL FLORIDA"

"𝐖𝐞'𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚. 𝐖𝐞'𝐫𝐞 𝐔𝐂𝐅."



Scott Frost says #UCF uses disrespect as ammo. He says they have a long history of being disrespected but the Knights play better with a chip on their shoulders



Knights are 3-0 for the third straight season pic.twitter.com/oIi5ro2IPi — Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) September 20, 2025

Coast Guard (D-III) won 92-60 on Satuday over Nichols (D-III - MA), and not surprisingly punted zero times and scored every possession but one. Also, Time of Possession is overrated.

Least surprising stat from Coast Guard’s 92-60 win over Nichols!#D3FB pic.twitter.com/C4DFug5OcR — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 21, 2025

The play from the weekend a bunch of teams are immediately adding to their gadget menu comes from Purdue

Purdue is reinventing football as we know it pic.twitter.com/wBAzIyNWjk — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 20, 2025

This is BONKERS!

Florida State has scored 20 offensive touchdowns through 2 1/2 games.



The Seminoles scored only 19 offensive TDs the entire 2024 season. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) September 20, 2025

Never seen anything like this

UAB defender just stomped on the foot of Tennessee’s kicker



What the heck is going on here. Watching too much Cobra Kai? pic.twitter.com/MA2Gm2Orby — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 20, 2025

After this rubbed a whole lot of folks the wrong way, Trent Dilfer shared after the he took pictures and video to send to his daughter, who is pregnant, and always sends a video of the environment they play at to his grandson.

Could not have been said more perfectly

Game-planning is science.



Play-calling is art. — Spencer Ferrari-Wood (@_CoachFerrari) September 19, 2025