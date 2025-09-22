The Weekend Leftovers - Week 4

We all feasted on some good football this weekend.
As with any good feast, there's some quality leftovers.
Here, we dig into everything leftover from Week 4's college football action.
Come and get some.
Social Media Winners of the Week belongs to Missouri this week, who kept receipts from Shane Beamer after beating the Gamecocks
Welcome back 🤝 @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/ODROwyTh4c— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 21, 2025
UCF social media team comes in second though for this one after beating UNC / Bill Belichick / Jordon Hudson
#StillGotIt pic.twitter.com/rBSD6dWS0v— UCF Knights 🌴 (@UCFKnights) September 20, 2025
Apparently the principal at Brighton HS (TN) banned the band at Memphis Central HS (TN) at their venue, due to playing "too loud." Memphis Central's band showed up anyway with drumsticks and kazoos and played anyway...and won!
So the principal of Brighton High School BANNED the Memphis Central High School band from performing at their game because they play “too loud”? Little did he know he was dealing with a @SonicBoomOTS alumni. The band showed up anyway and played kazoos. AND Central won the game. pic.twitter.com/a8xMxwy0Qa— Esaias Guthrie’s Stylist (@DNjtrenton) September 21, 2025
Ryan Silverfield took over a Memphis program on the rise, and has continued that rise to the tune of four straight wins against SEC teams. Is he the most underrated coach in college football?
Memphis, as a program, hasn’t had a losing season since 2013.— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) September 20, 2025
Ryan Silverfield has led the Tigers to back-to-back 10+ win seasons.
And now, 4 straight home wins vs. SEC foes.
One of the most underrated coaches in college football. pic.twitter.com/wQyeJuWLpO
Hugh Freeze insists he was trying to call a timeout during the now famous "illegal substitution" TD Oklahoma pulled off, but video evidence clearly shows otherwise
Zoom in of Freeze never asking for a timeout, despite him complaining that he tried to take one. Never made motion for a TO at all pic.twitter.com/3ZSotqn9TP— Kyle Dahlgren (@kyledahlgren) September 21, 2025
You're going to have to watch this a few times before seeing - "Go-Go Gadget Arm!" Elite awareness.
This is a M Night Shyamalan film. What a twist. pic.twitter.com/Q9hJKzubcw— Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) September 21, 2025
Utah's #1 fan
Utah cheerleader pleads for fans not to leave after that last Texas Tech TD pic.twitter.com/4gNzpmSr3B— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 20, 2025
A Division II stadium...with a waterfall!?!?!
I think I just found a hidden gem.— Micah Beutell (@MBeutell25) September 21, 2025
We have a D2 stadium with a WATERFALL!
🏟️Chad Richison Stadium
📍Edmond, OK
Home to @ucobronchofb
Ichabods vs Bronchos
(All-Time Mascot Matchup) pic.twitter.com/uPrrTYl4BJ
There are elite tan lines...then there's this from Sean Lewis at San Diego State, who rolled Cal to the tune of 34-0 Saturday.
Sean Lewis' snapback tan-lines have me ROLLING 🤣🤣🤣#SDSU #Aztecs #AztecForLife #SanDiegoState #AztecNation pic.twitter.com/T4IHBZRGwd— SubBass49Tees.bsky.social (@SubBass49Tees) September 21, 2025
Wazzu's Jimmy Rogers not naming a starter was an intentional decision to make Washington's coaches "work an extended period of time."
WSU head coach Jimmy Rogers on not naming a starting QB before the Apple Cup:— SWX Local Sports (@SWXLocalSports) September 21, 2025
"Here's the reality, we don't have the resources naturally to compete with $30 million dollars, a roster that's loaded, but I need to make those coaches work for an extended period of time" pic.twitter.com/N6HnJw0Wnl
We've all been Bret Bielema at one time or another. If you haven't, chances are you'll feel this at some point in your career.
63-10. pic.twitter.com/tXXRj5W5UN— Hoosier Huddle (@Hoosier_Huddle) September 21, 2025
97 point favorites according to @ESPN_BillC ‘s SP+ Ferris State blocks a FG and returns it for a 60+ point lead pic.twitter.com/osX8CaWxnJ— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 20, 2025
Just showing respect, or should we be on transfer portal watch for these dudes?
Clemson junior DT Peter Woods, CB Aveion Terrell and DE T.J. Parker all individually came over to Syracuse coach Fran Brown to shake his hand and congratulate him postgame (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/EfJVnRHIkH— Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) September 20, 2025
This took place at a southwest Michigan JV game and the moment has gone viral. It goes without saying there is no place in football for this.
JV football player suffers severe spinal fractures after an opponent jumps on him during the game.— Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) September 21, 2025
This happened at Lakeshore High School on Sept. 19th, 2025 in Berrien County, Michigan.
Do you think this should have been a penalty for a dirty play, or just part of football? pic.twitter.com/0LRXQnhd4c
I don't understand why "Central Florida" is considered "disrespectful" when UCF literally stands for "University of CENTRAL FLORIDA"
"𝐖𝐞'𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚. 𝐖𝐞'𝐫𝐞 𝐔𝐂𝐅."— Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) September 20, 2025
Scott Frost says #UCF uses disrespect as ammo. He says they have a long history of being disrespected but the Knights play better with a chip on their shoulders
Knights are 3-0 for the third straight season pic.twitter.com/oIi5ro2IPi
Coast Guard (D-III) won 92-60 on Satuday over Nichols (D-III - MA), and not surprisingly punted zero times and scored every possession but one. Also, Time of Possession is overrated.
Least surprising stat from Coast Guard’s 92-60 win over Nichols!#D3FB pic.twitter.com/C4DFug5OcR— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 21, 2025
The play from the weekend a bunch of teams are immediately adding to their gadget menu comes from Purdue
Purdue is reinventing football as we know it pic.twitter.com/wBAzIyNWjk— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 20, 2025
This is BONKERS!
Florida State has scored 20 offensive touchdowns through 2 1/2 games.— Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) September 20, 2025
The Seminoles scored only 19 offensive TDs the entire 2024 season.
Never seen anything like this
UAB defender just stomped on the foot of Tennessee’s kicker— Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 20, 2025
What the heck is going on here. Watching too much Cobra Kai? pic.twitter.com/MA2Gm2Orby
After this rubbed a whole lot of folks the wrong way, Trent Dilfer shared after the he took pictures and video to send to his daughter, who is pregnant, and always sends a video of the environment they play at to his grandson.
Take it all in, coach. pic.twitter.com/KzOhuTVHiT— BirminghamSports (@BirminghamSport) September 20, 2025
Could not have been said more perfectly
Game-planning is science.— Spencer Ferrari-Wood (@_CoachFerrari) September 19, 2025
Play-calling is art.