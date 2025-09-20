Wisconsin A.D. offers thoughts on embattled Badgers coach Luke Fickell

The sample size is 30 games. The program status? Definition of treading water.

Now, Wisconsin Athletics Director Chris McIntosh is commenting on the state of Badgers football and embattled head coach Luke Fickell.

The Badgers were blown out Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium by visiting and unranked Maryland, 27-10. They have lost their two games this season against Power Conference competition by a combined 65-24.

An eternal optimist would be hard-pressed to find a silver lining in these Wisconsin storm clouds, but McIntosh is voicing support for Fickell in the wake of Wisconsin's 12th loss by nine or more points since the onset of the 2023 season.

McIntosh met with reporters Saturday afternoon after the Terps had trampled Wisconsin in a game that, improbably, wasn't as close as its final score.

Maryland held an 27-3 inside the final 30 seconds before the Badgers added a single cosmetic-brushstroke touchdown.

"First and foremost, I think it's sharing my belief in the program," McIntosh told a gathering of media, "and the people around our program, specifically Luke.

"I think I owe it to our players to do that."

Fickell is signed through the 2031 season, and he's making almost $8 million annually. Per terms of his deal, Fickell is owed 80% of his remaining compensation if Wisconsin moves on from him after this season -- a figure that could crowd $30 million.

McIntosh's comments came after Wisconsin dropped its moder-era program-worst seventh-straight game against Power Conference competition and lost for the seventh time overall in nine games. It also came after numerous reports of the Badgers's home fans chanting "Fire Fickell!" Saturday as the game spiraled into a disaster.

“Listen, I love our fans,"McIntosh told reporters, "and I love how passionate they are and love that they care.

"Apathy is worst case, and so we're far from that. I think part of how I've been built, and it was because of my experience in this program, is to focus on what you can control. And I know it's cliche, but there's no easy way through. It just comes down to putting in the work every day and growing and getting better.”

Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh voiced his support for Luke Fickell postgame:



“When you have kids that have given it all and are faced with, as a program, adversity like this, I think it's a time for our people to come together. I think it's a time for me to express my support.” ⬇️ https://t.co/QdBnIRJpQY — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) September 20, 2025

McIntosh fired former Badgers coach Paul Chryst just five games into the 2022 season, when Wisconsin had limped to an 2-3 start and had posted an 11-7 ledger since the start of the '21 season. Chryst, overall, was 67-26 at Wisconsin.