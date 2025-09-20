SEC office weighs in on Auburn-Oklahoma officiating issues

It just means more ... time to come up with an answer. Excuse. Whatever.

At least, that's the case for the SEC and its latest officiating blunder.

Almost four hours -- FOUR HOURS -- after Oklahoma held off Auburn, 24-17, Saturday afternoon into evening, the Southeastern Conference issued a statement that focused on what was, at best, a controversial Oklahoma Sooners touchdown and what many onlookers believed was an illegal score for the home team.

"A pass was thrown to Oklahoma No. 5 resulting in a touchdown," the SEC said in its official statement, which was issued at 11:10 P.M. Eastern for a game that concluded at 7:27 P.M. ET. "Oklahoma No. 5 participated in the previous play, which was a first-down play from the 22-yard line.

"After the first-down play was completed, Oklahoma No. 5 continued towards his team's sideline but stopped just before reaching the Oklahoma sideline."

The SEC then cited the NCAA rule book in its statement to cover for yet another egregious blunder/missed call from one of its officiating crews.

"NCAA Football Rule 9-2, Article 2 is labeled "Unfair Tactics."





The SEC, in its social media statement, then proceeds to note that "no simulated replacements or substitutions may be used to confuse opponents."

While the SEC cites the rule book, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and SEC Officiating Czar John McDaid are not quoted in the release.

The SEC contends that "appropriate accountability will be applied without additional comment."

So, what does that mean?

Well, the SEC might suspend the crew of Adam Loudin, Tom Fimmen, John Wisnewski, Glen Fucick and Joel Moenkhoff. It also might not.

The general public, which drives the billion-dollar SEC machine, is not supposed to know if this crew is or is not suspended. It just means more secrecy, apparently.

Someone during next weekend's slate of SEC games probably can see if these gentlemen are working a contest. Or, perhaps, in two weeks some astute observer can determine if the crew is on board a game.

Of note, sources with direct knowledge tell FootballScoop that SEC officiating crews typically make between $5,000-6,000 for their gameday work and travel per diem.

NEW: SEC officiating has released a statement admitting they missed an unsportsmanlike penalty leading to a touchdown😬



Oklahoma WR Isaiah Sategna acted as if he was subbing out of the game just before stopping at the sideline. https://t.co/N6MdyZqBrE pic.twitter.com/ptuI8EBKTH — On3 (@On3sports) September 21, 2025





While the SEC's statement does not specify where league commissioner Greg Sankey was - or if he attended a game on Saturday - it is worth noting that numerous reports had Sankey at Mississippi State on Friday.

He attended last weekend's Texas A&M at Notre Dame game -- even though Georgia at Tennessee featured two ranked SEC residents -- which saw the Aggies score the game-winning touchdown in the game's waning moments both because the Irish melted down and the SEC officiating crew missed a blatant hold that drew the ire of national officiating experts.















