Less than two weeks after formally proposing a single, 10-day window for college football players to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, the organization's D1 Administrative Committee formally adopted the move Wednesday.

In a ratifying vote, the FBS Oversight Committee adopted the new 10-day, single-window format. The first iteration of this new calendar reality would see the NCAA Transfer Portal open for student-athletes in college football to enter their names for transfer considerations between Jan. 2 through Jan. 11, 2026. Additionally, the entire month of December would be a dead period, and Jan. 5-31 would be a recruiting period, except for Jan. 11-14 (dates of the AFCA Convention, which will remain quiet and dead.)

However, the specific dates for a single January window are not yet final. The Administrative Committee will hear feedback from student-athletes before settling on the timing and length of the January window at its meeting next month.

It's another sharp reduction in the total number of days available for student-athletes to declare their intentions to transfer, just two years removed from having 45 total days with a post-season 30-day window and spring 15-day session. Last year's calendar saw a 20-day Portal Window that spanned much of December and was followed by 10 more days in mid- to late-April.

The carve-outs for teams still participating in the College Football Playoff will remain; only the four semifinalists will still be active on Jan. 2, 2026, when the Portal opens. All quarterfinal contests are being played in the 48 hours prior to that date.

For those four teams who remain in contention for a national championship, their student-athletes will continue to receive an exception to enter the Portal upon the conclusion of their respective teams's seasons that gives the players five days after their final game. The semifinals, this year in the Fiesta and Peach bowls, will be held Jan. 8 and 9, respectively; the CFP Championship is Jan. 19.

Not yet fully settled will be potential changes to the timeline for graduate-students who wish to enter the Transfer Portal. Presently, those individuals may enter the Portal in October, but that timeline also is being reviewed for change to the January timeframe.

It's also still being finalized as to determine if a student-athlete graduating in May would still be eligible to transfer from his present school and into a new program; the expectation, sources told FootballScoop Wednesday, is that graduates who decide they wish to transfer after spring graduation would still be allowed to do so.

As for speculation that student-athletes and their legal representatives may seek to challenge this most-limited window to date and argue it's too restrictive?

"The NCAA feels really confident," a source briefed on proceedings said. "The general counsels agreed. You're not limited anybody's ability to move and make more money.

"Anybody can still do it."

Several sources similarly noted that all major pro leagues have designated periods when free agency in those sports may begin, such as the NFL opening its open market on March 12 last spring and the NBA beginning its open season on June 30.

Agents, however, noted to FootballScoop that those leagues all have collective bargaining, and -- thus far -- college athletics, specifically football, does not.







