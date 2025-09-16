College football talk: Discussing Diego Pavia

The debate about Brian Kelly's postgame-rant following LSU's effective-but-ugly win against Florida shouldn't focus on Kelly's decorum or perceived lack thereof.

The question is this: Was Kelly's performance so good that it deserved consideration last Sunday for a primetime Emmy? Host and comedian Nate Bargatze is a massive college football, after all. His team, Vanderbilt, is nationally ranked and an SEC resident same as Kelly's LSU Tigers.

It's food for thought. Kelly clearly was attempting to send a message not to the reporters but to his locker room; he's got his players' backs. That's it.

Apology warranted? FootballScoop discusses.

And speaking of Vanderbilt, star quarterback Diego Pavia seems certain to get a sixth year to play ball, and he's making all kinds of money in guiding the Commodores to newfound, modern-era heights.

Good for Diego.

Bad for ball?

"I'm not in favor of any guy playing college football for eight years unless he's also going to school to be a doctor," says FootballScoop's own head coach, Doug Samuels. "If you're going to school to be a doctor and want to play college football for eight years, go for it. Although I'm not sure I would want you operating on my kids or family."

Is Pavia technically correct but big-picture selfish?

Probably.

Is the NCAA in a quagmire?

Perpetually.

Speaking of doctors, Notre Dame's football season, which began with the Fighting Irish ranked No. 6 in the nation, is on absolute life-support. No team in college football has played two tougher games to open its slate than has Notre Dame, traveling to then-No. 10 Miami and hosting then-No. 16 Texas A&M.

But the Irish are now 0-2, losers to both by a combined four points. They never led once against Miami; they led often against the Aggies.

Until they didn't. And that's eight times in 45 games that Marcus Freeman has seen his favored Irish fall to an underdog. Not good, Bob.

Elsewhere, is college football actually very wide open? Or is it Georgia and Ohio State versus the field?









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