The Weekend Leftovers - Week 3

How long did Florida’s season last? pic.twitter.com/gLEWzT025E — LSU Painted Posse (@paintuplsu) September 14, 2025





Before we get into all the great college and NFL football related content from the weekend, I've got to come clean.

I had forgotten this early week piece went through a rebrand from "Twitter 12-Pack" to The Weekend Leftovers back when the platform formerly known as Twitter went through its rebrand to X.

The Twitter 12-Pack had a nice ring to it )while it lasted), but The Weekend Leftovers is so much more appropriate for what we share in this weekly piece. For whatever reason, that slipped my mind the first two weeks before it hit me like a Mack truck over the weekend. So we're back on track with The Weekend Leftovers moving forward.

With that all laid out, there was some bonkers stuff that happened this weekend we've got to share, and who doesn't love some leftovers?

Lets Dig In!

Has a college football game ever taken place at two different venues in the same day? Because that happened this weekend in Division III ball.

After losing to USF and LSU, the Gators dropped to 1-2 through three weeks of the season...and that's why this tweet belongs in the Social Media Hall of Fame.

How long did Florida’s season last? pic.twitter.com/gLEWzT025E — LSU Painted Posse (@paintuplsu) September 14, 2025

This is an all-time bad presser moment for Mike McDaniel

This should ABSOLUTELY be required.

New requirement for AP and coaches' poll voters: pic.twitter.com/eiaK8QWZNK — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 15, 2025

What does an Power Four head coach who had the opportunity to lead his alma do the same day he was fired?

As much as UCLA struggled under DeShaun Foster, I’m genuinely curious how this weekend has been for him. A longtime Bruin who loved UCLA, but probably wasn’t made to be HC.



Looks like he’s taking the day with family, a day after a big celebration for his daughter’s 2nd birthday. pic.twitter.com/o1HLvGgrD8 — Ira Gorawara (@IraGorawara) September 15, 2025

Will Muschamp with the ultimate Dad flex. His son, a player at Vandy, helps the Dores to a win over South Carolina, who paid Will a $13 million buyout to not be their head coach anymore.

After five seasons, NAIA program Madonna (MI) earned their first on-field win after previously losing 46 games.

It took 5 seasons, but NAIA’s Madonna finally won a game on the field yesterday!



Established in 2020, they have had 46 losses, winning one game by COVID forfeit in 2021. pic.twitter.com/qqZYodK308 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 14, 2025

Rich Rod had some fun at his presser after a number of Pitt players went down with "injuries" down the stretch of the Mountaineers win in the rivalry game

Rich Rodriguez on the numerous injuries that delayed play during the second half: pic.twitter.com/SWvKKPQ3HO — Joe Brocato (@joebrowvm) September 14, 2025

After the tight loss to Ole Miss with a backup quarterback (that is currently the toast of Oxford, MS) starring for the Rebels, Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks drop to 7-18 in one posession games dating back to 2020 and Pittman is officially open to recommendations from the media on how to flip that narrative..

Here is Sam Pittman’s response to a question about his record in one possession games.



“I knew that question was coming. I don’t know what to do with. Tell me what to do.”#wps https://t.co/HQQZU2rzA7 pic.twitter.com/NSHLXRvkok — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) September 14, 2025

There's no coach in college football like Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin is a deeply unserious human lmaoo pic.twitter.com/E5hwQ0vWNz — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) September 14, 2025

Kirk Ferentz became the all-time wins leader in Big Ten history over the weekend, but it was an awkward moment in the tunnel with former Hawkeyes women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder that had folks talking. Based on the emotional embrace, many folks thought that was Ferentz's wife, Mary. Nope, just two Big Ten icons with a tremendous amount of respect for one another.

Not trying to start anything here but man this was uncomfortable 😳 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VzOe8cXpeX — Ray Ortega (@RayJOrtega) September 14, 2025

Whatchu doing Kirby? Trolling walking outta Knoxville with a win?

Kirby Smart walking off after beating Tennessee in OT 👀🤪 #GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/OW3Hed4r0k — UGASports.com (@ugasportscom) September 13, 2025

Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Completely clean savages in the road win over Northwestern.

The Oregon Ducks had zero penalties called on them in this game, making it the first time that's happened since 2000.



(h/t to the FOX broadcast.) — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) September 13, 2025

This was the dagger for the Foster era at UCLA

Food Truck on fire seems like such a midweek MACtion thing

LMAO a food trunk is on fire outside of the Wake Forest NC State game and it’s literally hotboxing the stadium @SickosCommittee pic.twitter.com/dw5a0F54bL — Oswald (@OswaldsWrld) September 12, 2025

The weekly social media team winner goes to .... DAYUM BIG SKY!!!!

No thank you https://t.co/2NoDvyCKCV — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) September 13, 2025

I remember when UCF made their stripe a sword, but this is even cooler

Did the Colorado School of Mines just create the coolest helmet ever?!



pic.twitter.com/A2kM81nEbM — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 10, 2025

Too funny to not include...

“He didn’t replace you bruh, he just loves dogs, like, a LOT” https://t.co/fheXOZGkB1 — Scott Robbins, The Guy who Drew The Blockhams (@TheBlockhams) September 13, 2025







