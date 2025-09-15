The Weekend Leftovers - Week 3 (Weekend Leftovers)

Weekend Leftovers

The Weekend Leftovers - Week 3

By Doug Samuels

Sep 15, 202510:23 am

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Before we get into all the great college and NFL football related content from the weekend, I've got to come clean.

I had forgotten this early week piece went through a rebrand from "Twitter 12-Pack" to The Weekend Leftovers back when the platform formerly known as Twitter went through its rebrand to X.

The Twitter 12-Pack had a nice ring to it )while it lasted), but The Weekend Leftovers is so much more appropriate for what we share in this weekly piece. For whatever reason, that slipped my mind the first two weeks before it hit me like a Mack truck over the weekend. So we're back on track with The Weekend Leftovers moving forward.

With that all laid out, there was some bonkers stuff that happened this weekend we've got to share, and who doesn't love some leftovers?

Lets Dig In!

Has a college football game ever taken place at two different venues in the same day? Because that happened this weekend in Division III ball.

After losing to USF and LSU, the Gators dropped to 1-2 through three weeks of the season...and that's why this tweet belongs in the Social Media Hall of Fame.

This is an all-time bad presser moment for Mike McDaniel

This should ABSOLUTELY be required.

What does an Power Four head coach who had the opportunity to lead his alma do the same day he was fired? 

Will Muschamp with the ultimate Dad flex. His son, a player at Vandy, helps the Dores to a win over South Carolina, who paid Will a $13 million buyout to not be their head coach anymore.

After five seasons, NAIA program Madonna (MI) earned their first on-field win after previously losing 46 games.

Rich Rod had some fun at his presser after a number of Pitt players went down with "injuries" down the stretch of the Mountaineers win in the rivalry game

After the tight loss to Ole Miss with a backup quarterback (that is currently the toast of Oxford, MS) starring for the Rebels, Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks drop to 7-18 in one posession games dating back to 2020 and Pittman is officially open to recommendations from the media on how to flip that narrative..

There's no coach in college football like Lane Kiffin

Kirk Ferentz became the all-time wins leader in Big Ten history over the weekend, but it was an awkward moment in the tunnel with former Hawkeyes women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder that had folks talking. Based on the emotional embrace, many folks thought that was Ferentz's wife, Mary. Nope, just two Big Ten icons with a tremendous amount of respect for one another.

Whatchu doing Kirby? Trolling walking outta Knoxville with a win?

Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Completely clean savages in the road win over Northwestern.

This was the dagger for the Foster era at UCLA

Food Truck on fire seems like such a midweek MACtion thing

The weekly social media team winner goes to .... DAYUM BIG SKY!!!!

I remember when UCF made their stripe a sword, but this is even cooler

Too funny to not include...




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