College Football Recap: The FootballScoop staff puts a bow on Week 3

How action-packed was this past college football weekend? We didn't even get to Jason Eck and New Mexico laying a smack down on UCLA until we were 50 minutes in.
Between Minute 1 and Minute 50, FootballScoop's John Brice, Doug Samuels and Zach Barnett discussed:
-- The wild Texas A&M-Notre Dame game
-- A perhaps even wilder Georgia-Tennessee game, in which I explained how culture is like pornography
-- Which of DJ Lagway's five interceptions were our favorite
-- Vanderbilt going full Babysitter Mode on South Carolina
-- The end days of Brent Pry at Virginia Tech
-- Rich Rod getting one he had to get against Pitt
-- Georgia Tech wrecking the idea of Clemson as an elite program
-- Miami turning its showdown with South Florida into a snoozer
-- Just what the heck is going on with Arch Manning and Texas
-- And much more.