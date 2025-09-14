College Football Recap: The FootballScoop staff puts a bow on Week 3

How action-packed was this past college football weekend? We didn't even get to Jason Eck and New Mexico laying a smack down on UCLA until we were 50 minutes in.

-- The wild Texas A&M-Notre Dame game

-- A perhaps even wilder Georgia-Tennessee game, in which I explained how culture is like pornography

-- Which of DJ Lagway's five interceptions were our favorite

-- Vanderbilt going full Babysitter Mode on South Carolina

-- The end days of Brent Pry at Virginia Tech

-- Rich Rod getting one he had to get against Pitt

-- Georgia Tech wrecking the idea of Clemson as an elite program

-- Miami turning its showdown with South Florida into a snoozer

-- Just what the heck is going on with Arch Manning and Texas

-- And much more.