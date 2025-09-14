Brian Kelly rips reporter: Show some respect

Brian Kelly's LSU squad is 3-0, with wins against two Power Conference foes in three weeks.

Kelly's old team? Yeah, Notre Dame is 0-2 and staring down the specter of its season being effectively over before it begins.

Kelly has no time for questions he doesn't want to entertain. Not after beating Florida, 20-10, under the lights in Death Valley to move the Tigers to 3-0 for the first time in his four-year tenure. Not when LSU's win compounded Florida's misery, which now has fourth-year coach Billy Napier's backside fully aflame after a 1-2 opening.

And not even after his LSU offense mustered just 10 first downs and saw the visiting Gators possess the ball a whopping 37-plus minutes.

"Stop. Really? Is that the first question? We won the game, 20-10," Kelly chided a reporter. "Try another question. What do you want me to tell you? I just laid it out for you. We played the game to win the game. We played the game to win the game.

"It's one game. Last game, we were great on third down. You're micro ... you're looking at this from the wrong perspective. LSU won the football game. Won the game. I don't know what you want from me. You want us to win 70 to nothing against Florida to keep you happy? We can run the ball. Did you see the last play of the game? That's all you need. You just need one. These are ridiculous questions, and I'm getting tired of it. That football team just worked their tail off to get an SEC win, and you want to know what's wrong."

Kelly, 3-0 in a season for the first time since his 2021 Fighting Irish opened 4-0 prior a loss to Cincinnati, hardly was done. He felt his LSU team wasn't getting the respect due for winning at preseason top-five Clemson while also handling affairs at home against Louisiana Tech and the reeling Gators, who saw would-be-star quarterback DJ Lagway gag away five interceptions.

"You know what? You're spoiled; you're spoiled," Kelly emphasized. "This team is 17-1 at night (under Kelly since 2022). Seventeen-and-1. Give 'em some respect. How about that? Give them some respect instead of microanalayzing every little thing.

"This is ridiculous. For a group of 'seasoned' reporters, that kind of question is so out of line."

Regardless Kelly's incredulity, his Tigers should be able to get their offense -- and especially the running game -- going a bit better next week. LSU hosts Southeast Louisiana before diving into SEC play Sept. 27 at longtime rival Ole Miss; Lane Kiffin's squad outlasted a spunky Arkansas squad, 41-35 Saturday.





Brian Kelly went off when the first question he got tonight was about LSU's offensive issues. pic.twitter.com/eMTWQthgeR — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) September 14, 2025



