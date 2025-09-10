UCF offensive line coach Shawn Clark in stable condition after medical emergency

UCF offensive line coach Shawn Clark is in stable condition after experiencing a medical emergency, the program announced Wednesday. The event occurred last night, but the nature of the emergency was not disclosed.

From the school:

Last night, UCF offensive line coach Shawn Clark experienced a medical emergency. He is in stable condition and receiving appropriate care. Coach Frost and our football administration staffs are fully supporting Coach Clark and his loved ones during this time and our thoughts and prayers are with Shawn and his family. Updates will be shared as appropriate.

Clark, 50, is in his first season with the Knights. He was Appalachian State's head coach from 2020-24, going 40-24 with four bowl trips and one Sun Belt East Division championship during his five seasons atop the program. Prior to that, he spent four seasons with the Mountaineers as offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator/associate head coach. He previously helmed the offensive line for Eastern Kentucky, Purdue, and Kent State.

“The offensive line has really improved,” Scott Frost said at the start of fall camp, via the Orlando Sentinel. “Coach Clark does a great job with those guys in there. They’re working together and doing a good job. So I’m really pleased with the progress.”

UCF is off this week before hosting North Carolina on Sept. 20.

Clark is married, and he and his wife, Jonelle, share two children -- a daughter, Giana, and a son, Braxton. The FootballScoop staff lifts our prayers to the Clark family at this time.