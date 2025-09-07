FootballScoop Week 2 Recap: Bulls on Parade

The Week 2 schedule featured only one AP Top 25 matchup, but we all knew this Saturday would give us plenty to talk about. And it did.

FootballScoop's John Brice and Zach Barnett broke down:

-- What does South Florida 18, Florida 16 mean for Florida? For South Florida?

-- Oklahoma has a quarterback.

-- Iowa does not.

-- How soon does the Mike Gundy era end at Oklahoma State?

-- Jeff Lebby scored his biggest win to date at Mississippi State.

-- So did Eli Drinkwitz at Missouri, even if the rankings may not show it.

-- Is everything all right at Ole Miss?

-- Ohio scored a meaningful win over West Virginia.

-- Who's off to a more miserable start, Virginia Tech or Kansas State?

-- Impressive wins by North Texas, Texas State and BYU.