Fran Brown punishes his Syracuse team after OT win

The video doesn't exactly look like a team celebrating a home win and its first victory of the season. But there's Fran Brown's Syracuse Orange Saturday afternoon, running sprints -- after an overtime-victory.

Down 17-6 deep into the fourth quarter, the Orange rallied to thwart visiting UConn, 27-20, in overtime.

Bonus football was followed by bonus conditioning for the home team, Brown's second Syracuse team.

"Yeah, because there's certain times in the game we wasn't running," Brown told the broadcast of his decision to run his players after the win. "Guys not running to get lined up, guys not running to the ball. I just, I just want to celebrate the win with the people but I'm so pissed. I'm mad as heck right now."

Brown felt compelled for the extra work, in part, to deliver a lesson of accountability. Syracuse turned the ball over twice, trailed for more than 45 minutes of game time and yielded 416 yards' offense, as well as 20 first downs, to Jim Mora's Huskies.

"I was taught through a lot of the coaches that coached me, you either coach it or allow it," Brown said of an effort he found unacceptable. "So, I feel that I'm allowing it and there's just some things that I got to do. I just want to hold them to the standard of who they are.

"These guys are excellent men; they're going to be great fathers and husbands and I want to make sure that I'm always holding them to that standard of who they are and not allowing them to underachieve at anything."

You can tell Fran Brown is not happy after that game. He’s making the entire team run sprints post game right now.@NunesMagician pic.twitter.com/lnNl0U6ULy — Christian De Guzman (@CTDeGuz) September 6, 2025





Players ran 20-yard sprints inside the JMA Wireless Dome upon the game's completion and following post-game handshakes. They opened on the 20, sprinted to the end zone and regrouped before being charged with return sprints back out to the 20.

Brown did say he learned his team has a group of fighters with the way Syracuse rallied to win The Orange were widely viewed as a touchdown favorite by most sportsbooks coming off of their blowout-loss last week against Tennessee in Atlanta.

"That they're relentless and they're tough," Brown said he learned. "They showed that they can exemplify our core values, right? We didn't play our brand of football that I know we can play that I've watched us play week and that's what's frustrating. I'm happy that we won due to all that support, but there's a certain way that you're supposed to win a football game.

"When I signed up for the job, I told them it was going to look a certain way and it didn't look like that for about 50 minutes of football. I just want to do what I promised I was going to do."









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