FootballScoop Pick'em: 2025 - Week Two

Friends, carrying the mantle of FootballScoop Man of the Year is no easy feat. It takes a strong back, a clear mind, purpose and a gait you can trust, knowing everyone else on the staff is coming for you.

Zach Barnett proudly wears his 2024 FootballScoop Man of the Year honors with courage and he has no plans to slow down; but does he hear those whispers in the background? Is there a sense of doubt or even dread creeping in? Surely not, right? It's only week two.

We all continue to wish Zach well. Walk tall young man.

With that said, Zach's one game lead already feels a bit uneasy. We'll see....

In a weekend marked with some really good games, the FootballScoop Staff lays out the winners. You are welcome.



