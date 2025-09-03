Deion Sanders has words for Arch Manning

It's what everyone has been thinking: What did Colorado coach Deion Sanders think about Texas quarterback Arch Manning's 2025 season-debut performance last Saturday, when then-No. 1 Texas fell at defending College Football Playoff Champion Ohio State, 14-7.

On Wednesday, during the "Coach Prime's Playbook" show hosted by Denver-area TV anchor Romi Bean, Sanders was asked by Bean about what advice he might impart upon Manning. It's a valid question for Deion Sanders, given the ongoing spotlight around his quarterback-son Shedeur Sanders, the former Colorado and Jackson State standout who's now a rookie and No. 3 on the Cleveland Browns depth chart.

"Be you. Don't placate to others," Sanders, seated on a balcony outside his Folsom Field office, said. "Be you, and be the best you that you can possibly be. Quit trying to be whatever it is for them, and not that he's doing that. But, that's what I told my sons, that's what I tell my team, that's what I tell everybody."

Manning, called the greatest quarterback prospect at the college level since Tim Tebow by Paul Finebaum, widely speculated as a coveted potential NFL Draft first-round pick by the aforementioned Browns, and also an early betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy prior to last week, was neither particularly terrible nor elite against the Buckeyes. He completed 17-of-30 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception; he rushed for 38 net yards, including a long of 15.

But he missed open receivers, particularly on the final possession for Texas when it desperately needed a touchdown to force overtime.

Block out the noise, said Prime.

"There's so many people trying to pretend and trying to trick-or-treat and it ain't even Halloween," said Sanders, who saw Colorado retire Shedeur's jersey, as well as reigning Heisman Trophy-winner Travis Hunter this spring, said, "and be something that they're not.

"The way that you succeed in life is to be the best you that you can possibly be, consistently."

Manning gets start No. 2 of the 2025 season at home Saturday, when the Longhorns welcome in Ken Niumatalolo's San Jose State squad. Kick is noon ET, and ABC has the telecast.

Coach Prime leads his Colorado squad in search of its first win when the Buffaloes host transitioning FBS program Delaware. Colorado fell at home last week to Georgia Tech.

Arch Manning’s hype is unreal. So I went to the man who knows hype better than anyone: Coach Prime.

His advice?

“BE YOU” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dPP3GNy9TI — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 3, 2025



