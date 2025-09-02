High school program goes viral for halftime accountability bear crawls

It has been a solid seven-days for those associated with Withrow HS (OH) football.

Last week, leading into their game against Chaminade Julienne HS (Dayton, OH) and sitting at 1-0 after an opening week shutout win over Milford HS (OH), the team received a generous donation from former player Chris Henry Jr., who has since transferred to national power Mater Dei (CA).

After setting the school record for receiving yards (1,127) and being named first-team All-State last season while helping lead the team to deep Division II playoff run, Henry made what many will consider a business decision by leaving to play for the top ranked team in high school football in the country.

Now rated a five-star receiver, who has verbally committed to Ohio State, Henry has an NIL agreement with Adidas, and used that to give back to his former teammates at Withrow HS in the form of 50 new pairs of cleats.

The gesture of generosity was Henry's way of giving back to the community and school that helped raise him.

While that's a feel-good story by itself, it's what the Cincinnati-based program did last Friday night that has gone viral.

After a strong first half littered with too many mistakes for head coach Andrew Berry's liking, where Withrow had not one, not two, but THREE first half touchdowns called back due to penalties, Berry decided immediate accountability was needed to send a message to the program coming off a regional final appearance.

Instead of heading to the locker room, head coach Anthony Berry and his staff had players stay out on the field and do bear crawls for distance, with a push up every five yards, all in front of a packed home crowd.

Local news cameras were there to capture players grueling halftime accountability task, and the video on X has amassed well over 500,000 views over the past few days.

To the surprise of very few, Withrow went out and gave up a touchdown on the opening kickoff of the second half.

But from that point on, it was all Withrow as the Tigers rolled to a 36-7 win.

To cap the win off, receiver Dantrell Moses had a one-handed grab in the back corner of the end zone that ended up making the ESPN highlights to end a newsworthy week for coach Berry and the Tigers program.

🚨🏈 Immediate accountability:



Withrow had 3 touchdowns called-back for penalties in the 1st half.



So at halftime, instead of going to the locker room — They did bear crawls in front of the whole crowd.



Withrow went on to win the game 36-7.



👀 @DantrellMoses1 is now a nominee… pic.twitter.com/9oPGwWeWTl — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) August 30, 2025







