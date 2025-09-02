Video: Mike Gundy recreates iconic "I'm a man. I'm 40" moment for new commercial

No one will ever be able to convince me of a good reason it has taken this long to leverage one of the most iconic press conference moments in sports history, but we've finally arrived there today.

Channeling his iconic "I'm a man. I'm 40" moment from 18 years ago, back on September 22, 2007, Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy has cut a new commercial for Consumer Cellular.

The bit, which advertises in the lower right hand corner of the video that it's taking place after practice at a media availability, has Gundy talking about making some cuts while holding up a bill from "Big Wireless" with outrageous rates and hidden fees.

"Big Wireless wants to come after me!? I'm a man! I'm not 40, I'm 58!"

"Why would I overpay when I can get Consumer Cellular's unlimited plan with two lines for $30 each."

"Big Wireless makes me want to puke," Gundy says as he exits the room.

Well played Consumer Cellular, especially as Gundy is in headlines this week talking about the investment Dan Lanning and their Week 2 opponent have on their roster versus what he'w working with in Stillwater in year twenty.

What took everyone so long?

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