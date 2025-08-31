Tommy T-shirt: Florida State QB selling masterful merch after beating Alabama

To the victor go the spoils.

More importantly, the royalties.

On the heels of his Florida State team's stirring upset of AP No. 8-ranked Alabama, Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos launched some new gear on his personal Name, Image and Likeness store front.

Castellanos, who this summer had taunted the Tide with his warning that "Nick (Saban) can't save them," launched shirts with that exact phrase after the FSU win.

The unranked Seminoles, coming off an 2-10 season and two-touchdown underdogs at home, instead controlled the game and secured an 31-17 win.

And, that final score is commemorated with the starting pricing for the custom Castellanos gear. T-shirts are priced at $31.17. Or, fans splurge for the hooded sweatshirt for a cost of $60.

The items launched for sale in the hours after Florida State's win, its first against a ranked opponent since December 2023.

Additional shirts feature the phrase "Stand on what I said," which Castellanos had proclaimed when asked to back up his mid-summer comments.

His play also spoke for the transfer-quarterback from Boston College. Castellanos rushed 16 times for 78 yards and a touchdown; he likewise completed 9-for-14 passing for 152 yards. He did not turn over the ball.

Florida State outgained the Tide, finished with more first downs and also had a slight advantage in time of possession.

What's it all mean? Castellanos cashes in while the Tide seek answers. Alabama already confronted the disappointment of a four-loss season last year in its first under Kalen DeBoer.

Dating to Saban's final game, the College Football Playoff Semifinal loss to Michigan, Alabama is just 9-6 in its last 15 games. DeBoer's four losses to ranked opponents match the number that Saban had across almost two decades atop the Tide.

Up next for Florida State are two more home games, against East Texas A&M and Kent State, before opening ACC play at Virginia Sept. 26.