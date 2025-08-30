Lee Corso makes final headgear pick on last ESPN GameDay

It's not just college football fans.

Everyone knows that famed former college head coach and longtime ESPN personality Lee Corso was making his farewell appearance on College GameDay Saturday morning live from the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio.

And, the 'Sunshine Scooter' -- even if he's slowed a bit -- didn't miss the mark with his signature ham-handed dramatics.

Going last on the set's gameday picks for the No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State, Corso delivered for the home crowd.

"This is one of the easiest picks I've ever made. Texas is loaded. Texas is No. 1. They have a Manning at quarterback," said Corso, referencing Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning.

"Poor Ohio State. They ain't got a chance! Give me my first love!"

Corso then, with an assist from former Ohio State signal-caller and colleague Kirk Herbstreit, donned the Brutus the Buckeye headgear.

"LC, you are the absolute best," said ESPN host Rece Davis. "We love you. Thanks for everything you've done. Thanks for this morning."

Corso had earlier been presented a custom Ohio State helmet from Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, who last year guided OSU to the College Football Playoff Championship in the first-ever 12-team college football playoff.

Corso has picked the Buckeyes to win in more than two-thirds of all-time OSU contests picked on the GameDay set. His selection of the Buckeyes on Saturday brought full-circle his history with headgear-selection. He first donned the Brutus the Buckeye head nearly 30 years ago, in October 1996.

Lee Corso's first-ever headgear pick belonged to Brutus and the Buckeyes and it's only fitting that his last one is the same ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A8Fgj8b3TR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2025



