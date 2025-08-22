Details of South Carolina's apparel contract with Nike

As has been previously reported, South Carolina formally announced its 10-year apparel deal with Nike on Friday. The Gamecocks will officially don the Swoosh beginning July 1, 2026; Carolina football had worn Under Armour since 2007, and the entire athletics department moved to UA in 2011-12.

“We are thrilled to announce the future partnership with Nike, a brand that is built on inspiring athletes to reach for excellence with the latest and most innovative equipment and attire while championing the values of athletic participation, beginning in July 2026,” said AD Jeremiah Donati. “We are excited to be joining with Nike as we look to continue to elevate our brand and compete for championships in the future."

Thanks to Ben Portnoy of Sports Business Journal, we have the term sheet of Nike's deal with South Carolina, and it's full of interesting details.

For starters, Nike will pay South Carolina an average of $500,000 per year, but that won't necessarily be a direct deposit into Carolina's checking account. Endorsement contracts with Gamecock athletes can count toward that number, and Nike marketing featuring Gamecock athletes can count in lieu of cash exchanges. South Carolina will receive 15 percent of net sales as royalties. Nike will provide an average of $7 million per year of retail allotment.

In football, Nike will outfit South Carolina in its "F.U.S.E. uniform chassis," which is the same uniform that Nike puts entire NFL in. Players will also get to choice of Vapor Elite, Alpha Menace, or Force Savage cleats, which Nike says is worn on 75 percent of the feet in NFL games.

If Nike does not provide a football alternate uniform by the 2030 football season, the company agrees to pay South Carolina $10 million. (Seems like I'd rather have the money if I'm Carolina.)

Nike also promised to completely redesign South Carolina's uniforms within the first four years of the contract, and agreed to deliver a special alt uniform within the first five years. Nike will also pay Gamecock football a bonus for on-field performance, ranging from $10,000 for an SEC Championship appearance to $100,000 for a national title. A similar bonus structure is available for men's and women's basketball and baseball/softball, but only football's bonuses are cumulative. That means a national title would be worth $50,000 for the hardwood teams, $25,000 for the diamond teams, but $220,000 for the gridiron team.

Having said that, the Nike contract underscores Dawn Staley's in Columbia. The 3-time national champion women's basketball program is the only team specifically mentioned outside of football: the company will provide 3-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson's signature sneakers to the Gamecock women's basketball team (with a $15 million cash alternative!) and agreed to feature Carolina in its marketing of Wilson. Nike will also outfit the Gamecock women in the same uniform chassis that the US women's team wore in the 2024 Paris Olympics.