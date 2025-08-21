SEC announces nine-game schedule

It just means more ... conference games.

The Southeastern Conference is moving forward with plans to implement a nine-game conference schedule beginning with the 2026 football season.

“Adding a ninth SEC game underscores our universities’ commitment to delivering the most competitive football schedule in the nation. This format protects rivalries, increases competitive balance, and paired with our requirement to play an additional Power opponent, ensures SEC teams are well prepared to compete and succeed in the College Football Playoff," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in the league's release that announced the move to nine games.

It's a dramatic shift from the league's standing eight-game format and a departure from what league coaches had indicated that they preferred during the league's annual SEC Spring Meetings earlier this year in the Florida panhandle.

The coaches had strongly indicated a desire to remain at eight conference games. Per Sankey's statement, the SEC will retain its policy that requires all member institutions to schedule at least one non-conference game against a Power Conference foe (or Notre Dame).

Thus, SEC teams beginning in 2026 each will play at least 10 Power Conference foes on their 12-game regular-season schedule.

The new format, per the SEC, will have teams maintaining three traditional rivals and rotating through six additional conference foes; they will play a home-and-away contest against every member institution in some capacity every four years.

Added Sankey per the statement, "“The SEC has established itself as the leader in delivering the most compelling football schedule in college athletics. Fans will see traditional rivalries preserved, new matchups more frequently, and a level of competition unmatched across the nation.”





The Big Ten Conference has championed its nine-game format in its 18-team league and also led college football with four College Football Playoff selections in last year's first-ever 12-team field. The Big Ten also produced a second-straight national champion when Ohio State captured the CFP with its win against Notre Dame.

But Big Ten teams, such as Indiana, pointed to their conference's nine-game approach as reasons for extremely weak approaches to non-conference scheduling. The Hoosiers backed out of a series with Louisville in recent years and this year host Old Dominion, Kennesaw State and FCS resident Indiana State before entering into Big 10 play.

With the SEC's move, the ACC is the last remaining Power Conference operating with an eight-game schedule -- something that's likely to change or risk the ACC being further diminished in the CFP, be it with its current 12-team format or its expected expansion as soon as 2026.







