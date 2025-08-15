Michigan to appeal NCAA punishment for advanced scouting violations

Rather than a hammer to the skull, the NCAA hit Michigan with a slap on the wrist on Friday. Despite a systemic failure to respect the NCAA rule book and promote an atmosphere of compliance, and its repeat offender status, Michigan will not vacate any wins nor face postseason bans. Instead, the NCAA decreed that Michigan will face:

-- four additional years of probation

-- financial penalties including 10 percent of its football budget, plus $50,000; its anticipated revenue from the 2025-26 postseasons; 10 percent of the cost of its football scholarships for the 2025-26 season (these could reach beyond $20 million)

-- a 25 percent reduction in official visits for the 2025-26 season

-- a 14-week prohibition on recruiting communications, to be served during the 4-year probation

-- a 2-year show-cause for head coach Sherrone Moore, plus a 3-game suspension to be served over the two seasons

Though its past victories and opportunities for future championships remain intact, Michigan found that its punishment is still too severe. In acknowledging the NCAA's ruling, the Wolverines said Friday that they will appeal and left open the possibility of doing even more to resist punishment:

We appreciate the work of the Committee on Infractions. But, respectfully, in a number of instances the decision makes fundamental errors in interpreting NCAA bylaws; and it includes a number of conclusions that are directly contrary to the evidence -- or lack of evidence -- in the record. We will appeal this decision to ensure a fair result, and we will consider all other options.

"It is never our intent to be in a position where we are accused of any rules violations," AD Warde Manuel said. I fully support Coach Sherrone Moore, our student-athletes and staff as they prepare for the season ahead. I appreciate Coach Moore's continued commitment to ensuring his program operates in compliance with applicable rules. I acknowledge the Committee on Infractions' decision to not penalize our current student-athletes by eliminating postseason opportunities; however, a postseason ban should never have been a consideration in this case. I fully support the university's decision to pursue an appeal. Coach Moore and I will not have any further comment."

"I am glad that this part of the process has been completed," Moore added. "I greatly respect the rules governing collegiate athletics and it is my intent to have our program comply with those rules at all times. I will continue to focus my attention on our team and the upcoming 2025 season."

Michigan opens its season Aug. 30 against New Mexico (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC).