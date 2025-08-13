Air Force just dropped one of the best hype videos, uniform combos of all time

There are dazzling new alternate uniforms and unseen combinations unfurled yearly on the college gridiron, but few programs ever match the work of the United States's Service Academies. And, well, Air Force has done it again.

In the Academy's Air Power Legacy Series, the Falcons are debuting this year their first-ever F-16 Fighting Falcons uniform tribute. They'll wear the new threads for their Oct. 4 game at rival Navy.

The contest is set for national broadcast by CBS.





Air Force, entering its 19th season under Troy Calhoun, who guided the Academy to 40 wins in the four full seasons of 2019-23 and is seeking to rebound from a 5-7 2024 campaign, pays homage to the fight jets' pilot helmets with its design on the football helmets.

"The helmet replicates a fighter pilot’s helmet with the front bumper featuring a silhouette of the F-16. The front of the helmet replicates the visor cover with the F-16 Fighting Falcon patch and the word “Psycho,” which is the call sign of Col. William Andrews, an F-16 hero shot down in Operation Desert Storm. The back bumper features the word “Viper,” a common nickname for the aircraft."

Air Force will be seeking its sixth Commander-in-Chief's Trophy since Calhoun took over the program.

Check out the full hype video below, as well as additional imaging of the Falcons' elite alternate threads:

𝐀𝐈𝐑 𝐏𝐎𝐖𝐄𝐑 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐂𝐘 𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒



𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅-𝟏𝟔 𝐅𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐅𝐀𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐍 pic.twitter.com/5xdXztuTxj — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 12, 2025















