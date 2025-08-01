Small college football program changes leadership as fall camp is set to begin

Graceland (NAIA - IA) is preparing to open fall camp, and players will be reporting to campus with a new, but familiar face taking over as head coach.

The school has announced that head coach Patrick Ross, who was hired back in December of 2021 after he orchestrated an impressive turnaround at Lindenwood University (NAIA - MO), is stepping into a new role as general manager of football operations.

In that new role, Ross will step back from his day-to-day responsibilities running the football program to focus on areas like player placement, recruiting and mentorship of coaches.

Stepping in as head coach for the Yellowjackets is longtime assistant and offensive coordinator Phil Staback.

With over a decade of college coaching experience, including eight total as offensive coordinator, Staback helped Southwest Baptist to a 10-2 season where they finished among the top 25 teams in the country before joining the staff at Graceland.

As a player, Staback was a two-time All-American at quarterback, who played under Ross at Lindenwood. Together, they went 22-3 and made a run to the NAIA national title game together.

Staback takes over a program that went 7-4 last season, and they open their 2025 campaign in just over a month against William Woods (NAIA - MO) on September 6th.