Arkansas-Pine Bluff hires assistant with Big Ten, SEC, NFL experience

Arkansas-Pine Bluff has hired Donovan Jackson as its new offensive line coach, the program announced Wednesday. Jackson has traveled a winding path to Pine Bluff, one that saw him as the youngest high school head coach at the state of North Carolina, and later to the NFL, SEC and Big Ten.

Jackson was a team captain while playing both sides of the lines at Norfolk State, and he's carried that experience with him throughout his coaching career. His most recent stop was as the defensive tackles coach under Steve Belichick at Washington, with prior appointments as an offensive line assistant on LSU's national title team, and a 2023 stint as the assistant offensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson spent the 2022 season as a pro scout for the Minnesota Vikings.

Following his playing days at Norfolk State and in the Arena Football League, Jackson entered coaching in North Carolina, rising to become a head coach by age 27, before joining the staffs at his alma mater along with Savannah State.

"Coach Jackson brings an elite level of experience and leadership to our program," said UAPB head coach Alonzo Hampton. "His background speaks for itself from coaching and scouting in the NFL to winning at the college level. He's a valuable addition to our staff and will make a lasting impact on our student-athletes."

Arkansas-Pine Bluff opens its season one month from Wednesday at preseason Big 12 favorite Texas Tech.