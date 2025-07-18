Series starring North Carolina and Bill Belichick reportedly finds new streaming network home

Looks like we're getting a Bill Belichick and North Carolina all-access series after all.

Initially, UNC and Belichick were slated to be featured on the offseason version of HBO's Hard Knocks, but the deal reportedly fell apart as it was nearing the finish line after creative differences with Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson became too much to work through.

Now the Tar Heels and their veteran head coach have reportedly found a new home to showcase the new direction of the program.

A docuseries featuring the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach and the Tar Heels is now slated to be released on Disney's Hulu streaming service, according to Front Office Sports.

ESPN and Hulu are both owned by Disney, and UNC's games will primarily air on ESPN due to the exclusive rights deal the network has with the ACC, so it's a landing spot that makes a lot of sense for all parties.

The series doesn't have a name yet, but a firm owned by Hudson (Trouble Club Enterprises) has filed for some rather interesting trademarks recently including "Chapel Bill," "No Days Off," and "Do Your Job" - all popular phrases Belichick coined during his build of the Patriots dynasty. All those phrases also happened to be followed by "(Bills version)" in the same way that worldwide star Taylor Swift re-recorded her albums at the end of song titles so she could own the records.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.